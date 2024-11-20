Glover Teixeira played a prank on Tom Aspinall in the lead up to UFC 309: “Jon Jones tripped in the bus”
UFC legend Glover Teixeira played an amusing prank on Tom Aspinall over the weekend during UFC 309 in New York City.
On Saturday night, Jon Jones defeated Stipe Miocic to successfully defend his UFC heavyweight championship. However, if necessary, interim champion Tom Aspinall was ready to step in on short notice and prove himself against the best of the best. He made weight, he’d done his media obligations, and he was ready to go.
Of course, Aspinall’s services were only required if either Jones or Miocic pulled out of the fight. So, even on the night itself, the Englishman had to be ready. That meant not drinking alcohol and being in the arena, on the off chance that he’d be able to fight for the undisputed world title on incredibly short notice.
So, in order to have a bit of fun backstage, former light heavyweight king Glover Teixeira told Tom a little lie.
Glover Teixeira always trolling 😂
“Tom, they just called me. Jon Jones tripped in the bus, so don’t be drinking, okay?” pic.twitter.com/R2mGXt6ruK
— MMA Orbit (@mma_orbit) November 17, 2024
Teixeira jokes around with Aspinall
Teixeira: “Tom you know, they just call me. I just got a call, Jon Jones, he trip in the bus, you know? So don’t be drinking, okay?”
Aspinall: “I’m on the water [laughing]!. Top man.”
Given that Glover was smiling all the way through, we can’t imagine Aspinall was about to fall for that one. Either way, though, it was still pretty entertaining.
For the time being, all Tom can do is sit and wait to see if his shot against Jon Jones arrives. ‘Bones’ doesn’t seen overly interested, but hopefully that changes.
Do you believe we will actually see Jon Jones vs Tom Aspinall take place in 2025? If it does, who are you backing to win and why? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
