What’s next for Marvin Vettori and Jack Hermansson after UFC Vegas 16?

In the main event of UFC Vegas 16, Marvin Vettori stepped up on short notice to take on top-five contender, Jack Hermansson.

Vettori was looking for the biggest win of his career while Hermansson was trying to prove he should get a number one contender bout next time out. However, it was the Italian who won the fight by decision and nearly finished Hermansson in the first.

Now, following the event, here is what I think should be next for Marvin Vettori and Jack Hermansson.

Marvin Vettori

Marvin Vettori has been telling everyone who would listen he is a top middleweight contender and he proved that on Saturday night. For the longest time, the Italian has had a hard time getting ranked guys but that will all change now.

Following his win, he called out Paulo Costa but backtracked on it as instead, he thinks he deserves a rematch against Israel Adesanya. However, with the champ set to fight Jan Blachwoicz, is it unlikely Vettori will get the rematch. So, instead, a fight against Robert Whittaker for the number one contender should happen.

Whittaker has said he doesn’t want to fight again until March which is when many believe the Adesanya-Blachowicz fight will happen. So, on the same card, the UFC should book Whittaker vs. Vettori where the winner gets the next crack at the middleweight title, and being on the same card, the timelines also match up.

Jack Hemansson

Jack Hermansson took a risk in taking a fight against Marvin Vettori and it didn’t pay off. Now, following the loss, the Swede will need to take a step back in competition and look to build himself back up.

A logical next fight is against the guy he was supposed to fight on Saturday and that is Darren Till. Hermansson and Till are both coming off losses but a win for either man puts them back in the driver’s seat for a contender fight. The loser, meanwhile, will likely have to fight someone ranked in the 10-15 range to prove they belong in the top-10. Hermansson vs. Till can also headline a fight night card on Fight Island in 2021.

What do you think should be next for Marvin Vettori and Jack Hermansson after UFC Vegas 16?