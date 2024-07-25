Sean Strickland makes racist remark against Belal Muhammad ahead of UFC 304
Former UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland is upping the ante in his ongoing mockery and attacks on Belal Muhammad.
Muhammad will face UFC welterweight champion Leon Edwards in the UFC 304 main event this Saturday in Manchester. His long-awaited UFC title shot comes after a 10-fight unbeaten streak that included wins over some of the welterweight elite.
Strickland and Muhammad, despite being in different weight classes, have strong hatred towards each other. The two have gone back-and-forth in recent years and shared an awkward encounter at the UFC Apex that went viral.
Things took a disturbing turn in the ongoing beef between Strickland and Muhammad on Thursday.
Sean Strickland crosses the line in latest Belal Muhammad attack
On a recent Instagram post about Muhammad, Strickland made a highly questionable remark about the title challenger.
“Belal looks like why I have to take my shoes off in airports…..” Strickland commented on a recent Instagram post featuring Muhammad.
As of this writing, Muhammad hasn’t responded to Strickland’s comments. Immediately after commenting, many fans criticized Strickland and scolded him.
This isn’t the first time that Strickland has made controversial remarks outside the Octagon. He’s shared controversial stances on women, homosexuals, and the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
Strickland is back in the UFC middleweight title mix after a dominant win over Paulo Costa at UFC 302. He’s holding out for a title shot, instead of facing another top contender like Robert Whittaker.
Muhammad can add a UFC world title to his career accolades this weekend in Manchester. He’s defeated the likes of Stephen Thompson, Demian Maia, and Vicente Luque during his UFC tenure.
Strickland has a habit of pushing the envelope when it comes to expressing his views on various topics. When it comes to Muhammad, it seems that Strickland holds a strong disdain for the UFC title challenger, and arguably crossed the line.