Sean Strickland makes racist remark against Belal Muhammad ahead of UFC 304

Former UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland is upping the ante in his ongoing mockery and attacks on Belal Muhammad.

Muhammad will face UFC welterweight champion Leon Edwards in the UFC 304 main event this Saturday in Manchester. His long-awaited UFC title shot comes after a 10-fight unbeaten streak that included wins over some of the welterweight elite.

Strickland and Muhammad, despite being in different weight classes, have strong hatred towards each other. The two have gone back-and-forth in recent years and shared an awkward encounter at the UFC Apex that went viral.

Things took a disturbing turn in the ongoing beef between Strickland and Muhammad on Thursday.