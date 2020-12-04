Marvin Vettori expects Jan Blachowicz to “clean the mat with Israel Adesanya”

Marvin Vettori doesn’t believe Israel Adesanya’s light heavyweight run will go well.

Sometime in early 2021, it is expected that Adesanya will move up in weight to battle Jan Blachowicz for the light heavyweight title. Although many don’t think the fight should happen all signs point to that being the case.

If the scrap ends up happening, Vettori expects Blachowicz to knock Adesanya out to hand him his first professional MMA loss.

“I don’t even know if it will happen because I think Glover deserves and should get the title shot. To be honest, I think Jan Blachowicz will clean the mat with Israel Adesanya, especially if he fights the way he did against Dominick Reyes. He is so powerful, that legendary Polish power,” Vettori said to BJPENN.com. “Blachowicz is up and down sometimes but I think he beats Adesanya. I’m not worried because Adesanya won’t be at light heavyweight for very long. Even if he wins I’ll get the middleweight title shot and if he wants to get it back, he will have to fight me. I’m just focused on my journey and my own fight.”

Marvin Vettori has not been shy about wanting the rematch with Israel Adesanya. They met back in 2018 with “The Last Stylebender” winning a split decision. Since then, the Italian has kept calling out the middleweight champ. So, if he beats Jack Hermansson on Saturday night, he is right there for a title shot. Vettori is currently on a three-fight winning streak and coming off a dominant first-round submission win over Karl Roberson.

Israel Adesanya, meanwhile, is coming off a second-round knockout win over Paulo Costa for his second title defense after beating Yoel Romero. If the champ beats Blachowicz many expect him to stay at light heavyweight to fight Jon Jones.

