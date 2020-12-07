Claressa Shields trains with Jon Jones, Holly Holm ahead of MMA move

Three-division boxing champion Claressa Shields has enlisted the help of two former UFC champs as she prepares to transition into mixed martial arts.

Shields, widely considered one of the greatest female boxers of all time, recently signed with the Professional Fighters League, where she will begin her MMA journey in 2021.

In anticipation of her MMA debut, Shields has commenced training at the famed JacksonWink MMA gym in Albuquerque, New Mexico, which is home to a host of high-level fighters.

Among the fighters that call JacksonWink home are former UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones and former UFC women’s bantamweight champion Holly Holm—who is a former boxer herself.

From the looks of it, Shields is already learning from both of these UFC stars.

“Just adding to my arsenal with the GOAT Jon Jones,” Shields wrote about training with Jones. “I’m humbled to learn and be taught! Drilled for hours!

“This transition isn’t one to be taken lightly,” Shields added, discussing her training with Holm. “So much respect for Holly Holm already, but even more that she came and did some kicking drills with me and just added knowledge as I go thru this process. Thank you champ.”

Claressa Shields, 25, is 10-0 as a professional boxer. She holds the current record for being the youngest fighter to win titles in two and three weight classes. While she has yet to maker her MMA debut in the PFL cage, that debut will come in 2021, when she partakes in two lightweight fights outside of the PFL’s seasonal format. All signs point to her gunning for the championship in the 2022 PFL season.