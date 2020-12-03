Marvin Vettori reveals which fighters turned him down before getting Jack Hermansson fight

Marvin Vettori has had a hard time getting fights.

After Vettori submitted Karl Roberson in the first round back in June, the hope for the Italian was to get a ranked opponent. However, in the months since, it has been a difficult time getting a fight with someone ranked above him. That all changed when he was supposed to fight Jacare Souza at UFC 256 but was pulled from that fight to battle Jack Hermansson in the main event of UFC Vegas 16.

Now that he has a fight, Vettori was not shy about revealing the names who turned him down.

“A few guys. It is in the past now but Chris Weidman was the guy turning me down over and over and over again. Who else? Anderson Silva, I get it was his last fight. Uriah Hall turned me down. Shoeface (Antonio Carlos Jr.) is another guy that turned me down,” Vettori said to BJPENN.com. “It is what it is. There are very few fighters who live by the word fighter. In my perspective, it is they give you a guy and you should take it. There are a lot of things at the same time that goes on. I was really mad but now that I got a fight I’m all good.”

For Marvin Vettori, he says he isn’t sure how to take all these ranked fighters turning him down. Part of him knows it is because he is a tough matchup, but he believes most of these guys only want to fight ahead of him which he doesn’t like.

“Every fight it comes down to risk vs. reward. There is a lot of risk for fighting me and they think not much reward,” Vettori said. “I’m not an easy matchup for anyone, I’m not an easy fight for anyone.”

Regardless, Marvin Vettori ended up getting someone ranked above him in the fourth-ranked Jack Hermansson.

