UFC Macau: ‘Yan vs. Figueiredo’ Live Results and Highlights

The Octagon returns to China for today’s UFC Macau event, a thirteen bout fight card headliner by Petr Yan vs. Deiveson Figueiredo.

Yan (17-5 MMA) will be returning to action for the first time since defeating Song Yadong by unanimous decision at March’s UFC 299 event. That win snapped a three-fight losing skid for the former bantamweight champion, as ‘No Mercy’ had previously dropped three straight decisions to Aljamain Sterling, Sean O’Malley and Merab Dvalishvilli respectively.

Meanwhile, Deiveson Figueiredo (24-3-1 MMA) will enter today’s contest on a three-fight winning streak, his latest being a unanimous decision victory over Marlon Vera this past August. Prior to that, the former flyweight champion had submitted Cody Garbrandt at April’s historic UFC 300 event.

UFC Macau is co-headlined by a women’s strawweight bout featuring Yan Xiaonan taking on Tabitha Ricci.

Xiaonan (18-4 MMA) will be returning to action for the first time since suffering a decision loss to Zhang Weili in a fight for the flyweight title at UFC 300. Prior to that setback, ‘Fury’ was coming off back-to-back wins over Mackenzie Dern and Jessica Andrade (see that here).

Meanwhile, Tabitha Ricci (11-2 MMA) most recently competed this past August, where she scored a unanimous decision victory over Angela Hill. ‘Baby Shark’ has gone 6-1 over her past seven Octagon appearances overall.

Also featured on today’s UFC Macau main card is a highly anticipated light heavyweight contest between Volkan Oezdemir and Carlos Ulberg.

Oezdemir (20-7) will enter the bout on a two-fight winning streak, his latest being a knockout victory over Johnny Walker this past June (see that here). The former title challenger has gone 3-2 over his past five Octagon appearances overall.

Meanwhile, Carlos Ulberg (10-1 MMA) will be competing for the first time since knocking out Alonzo Menifield at May’s UFC St. Louis event. That victory marked ‘Black Jag’s’ sixth in a row, with five of those six wins coming by way of finish.

Get all of today’s live results and highlights below (refresh for updates):

