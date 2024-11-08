Manon Fiorot vows to retire UFC champion Valentina Shevchenko in future fight: “Stop making people wait!”

UFC women’s flyweight contender Manon Fiorot is done waiting around to face Valentina Shevchenko.

‘The Beast’ has been out of the cage since facing Erin Blanchfield in March at UFC Atlantic City. That night saw Manon Fiorot easily outstrike ‘Cold Blooded’, handing her first promotional loss. With the victory over the young flyweight, the French contender had seemingly locked up a title shot.

In September, Valentina Shevchenko faced Alexa Grasso in the co-main event of Noche UFC. In the long-awaited trilogy bout, ‘Bullet’ dominated, handing her rival a unanimous decision loss. Following the victory, Shevchenko stated she was moving on from Grasso, and set her sights on Manon Fiorot as her next challenger.

However, the title fight remains unbooked as of now. Well, it seems that Manon Fiorot is getting tired of waiting around. Earlier today, the UFC women’s flyweight contender took to social media, releasing a post attacking Valentina Shevchenko. Fiorot wrote that ‘Bullet’ needs to stop making fans wait around, and threatened to send the champion into retirement.

@BulletValentina stop making people wait! Let’s do it soon enough so I can send you to retirement and move on.@MMAJunkie @mmamania @espnmma @danawhite @Mickmaynard2 — Manon The Beast FIOROT 🇨🇵 (@ManonFiorot_MMA) November 8, 2024

You lose – you retire 👊 Deal ?!! ill-mannered first-grader https://t.co/ni4YIGXDjg — Valentina Shevchenko (@BulletValentina) November 8, 2024

Manon Fiorot vows to retire UFC champion Valentina Shevchenko, ‘Bullet’ responds

However, it didn’t take long for Valentina Shevchenko to respond. On X, the UFC women’s flyweight champion added that she intends to retire Manon Fiorot. Shevchenko also threw a little jab in at the end of the post, calling the Frenchwoman an “ill-mannered first-grader”.

Nonetheless, it’s clear things are heating up between these two women’s flyweights. While Valentina Shevchenko vs. Manon Fiorot remains unbooked, time is ticking. Earlier this month, a high-profile bout between Erin Blanchfield and Rose Namajunas went down in Edmonton. Both women entered the cage hoping to earn a title shot with a win.

There, ‘Cold Blooded’ handed ‘Thug Rose’ a unanimous decision defeat after five rounds. Post-fight, Blanchfield called for a title eliminator against former champion Alexa Grasso. With that fight in talks, and now this back and forth between Shevchenko and Fiorot, it seems 125 pounds is finally heating up.

What do you make of these comments from Manon Fiorot? Do you think ‘The Beast’ will defeat UFC champion Valentina Shevchenko?