Proper No. 12 drops Conor McGregor from branding following sexual assault ruling

Proper No. 12 Irish Whiskey has dropped Conor McGregor from branding following a sexual assault ruling.

McGregor was part of Proper No. 12 since its launch in 2018, but the company dropped the Irishman from its branding, according to a report from the Irish Independent.

“Since 2021, Proximo Spirits has been the 100pc owner of Proper No. 12 Irish Whiskey,” Proximo Spirits said. “Going forward, we do not plan to use Mr. McGregor’s name and likeness in the marketing of the brand.”

The news comes after a jury found Conor McGregor liable for a 2018 sexual assault of a woman at a Dublin hotel. McGregor was ordered to pay approximately $260,000 in damages to the victim, Nikita Hand.

Hand accused McGregor and his friend of having sex with her against her will while she was intoxicated. It resulted in physical and emotional damage to Hand.