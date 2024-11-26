Proper No. 12 drops Conor McGregor from branding following sexual assault ruling
Proper No. 12 Irish Whiskey has dropped Conor McGregor from branding following a sexual assault ruling.
McGregor was part of Proper No. 12 since its launch in 2018, but the company dropped the Irishman from its branding, according to a report from the Irish Independent.
“Since 2021, Proximo Spirits has been the 100pc owner of Proper No. 12 Irish Whiskey,” Proximo Spirits said. “Going forward, we do not plan to use Mr. McGregor’s name and likeness in the marketing of the brand.”
The news comes after a jury found Conor McGregor liable for a 2018 sexual assault of a woman at a Dublin hotel. McGregor was ordered to pay approximately $260,000 in damages to the victim, Nikita Hand.
Hand accused McGregor and his friend of having sex with her against her will while she was intoxicated. It resulted in physical and emotional damage to Hand.
Conor McGregor plans to appeal ruling
Following the jury’s ruling, Conor McGregor said he plans to appeal the decision.
Throughout the court hearing, McGregor has made it clear that he is innocent. On Monday night, he issued a statement once again claiming his innocence.
“People want to hear from me, I needed time. I know I made mistakes,” McGregor wrote. “Six years ago, I should have never responded to her outreaches. I should have shut the party down. I should never have stepped out on the woman I love the most in the world. That’s all on me. As much as I regret it, everything that happened that night was consensual and all the witnesses present swore to that under oath. I have instructed my legal team to appeal the decision.
“I can’t go back and I will move forward. I’m beyond grateful to my family, friends and supporters all over the world who have stayed by my side,” McGregor continued. “That’s it. No more. Getting back to the gym- the fight game awaits!”
Conor McGregor is 22-6 as a pro. He hasn’t fought since July of 2021 when he broke his leg against Dustin Poirier.
