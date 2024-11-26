Proper No. 12 drops Conor McGregor from branding following sexual assault ruling

By Cole Shelton - November 26, 2024

Proper No. 12 Irish Whiskey has dropped Conor McGregor from branding following a sexual assault ruling.

Conor McGregor

McGregor was part of Proper No. 12 since its launch in 2018, but the company dropped the Irishman from its branding, according to a report from the Irish Independent.

“Since 2021, Proximo Spirits has been the 100pc owner of Proper No. 12 Irish Whiskey,” Proximo Spirits said. “Going forward, we do not plan to use Mr. McGregor’s name and likeness in the marketing of the brand.”

The news comes after a jury found Conor McGregor liable for a 2018 sexual assault of a woman at a Dublin hotel. McGregor was ordered to pay approximately $260,000 in damages to the victim, Nikita Hand.

Hand accused McGregor and his friend of having sex with her against her will while she was intoxicated. It resulted in physical and emotional damage to Hand.

Conor McGregor plans to appeal ruling

Following the jury’s ruling, Conor McGregor said he plans to appeal the decision.

Throughout the court hearing, McGregor has made it clear that he is innocent. On Monday night, he issued a statement once again claiming his innocence.

“People want to hear from me, I needed time. I know I made mistakes,” McGregor wrote. “Six years ago, I should have never responded to her outreaches. I should have shut the party down. I should never have stepped out on the woman I love the most in the world. That’s all on me. As much as I regret it, everything that happened that night was consensual and all the witnesses present swore to that under oath. I have instructed my legal team to appeal the decision.

“I can’t go back and I will move forward. I’m beyond grateful to my family, friends and supporters all over the world who have stayed by my side,” McGregor continued. “That’s it. No more. Getting back to the gym- the fight game awaits!”

Conor McGregor is 22-6 as a pro. He hasn’t fought since July of 2021 when he broke his leg against Dustin Poirier.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Conor McGregor UFC

Related

Joe Rogan, Drake, UFC, betting, UFC betting, MMA, Jon Jones, Israel Adesanya, Mike Tyson, Jake Paul

Joe Rogan wants to 'get ahold of Drake and talk to him' about UFC betting

BJ Penn Staff - November 26, 2024
Jiri Prochazka
Jiri Prochazka

Jiri Prochazka fires shots at Jamahal Hill and Magomed Ankalaev ahead of UFC 311

Fernando Quiles - November 26, 2024

Jiri Prochazka is tired of hearing shade from Jamahal Hill and Magomed Ankalaev.

Robert Whittaker
UFC

Robert Whittaker provides shocking update on his bottom teeth following UFC 308 loss to Khamzat Chimaev

Fernando Quiles - November 26, 2024

Robert Whittaker has given an update on his bottom teeth following UFC 308, and it sounds like a dental nightmare.

Conor McGregor suit
UFC

Fight fans scold Conor McGregor following latest post on Instagram

Fernando Quiles - November 26, 2024

Fans continue to rip Conor McGregor on social media following a recent court ruling.

Paddy Pimblett, Conor McGregor
Paddy Pimblett

Paddy Pimblett recalls the time Conor McGregor erupted after watching one of his idols lose in UFC: “I’ll never forget him kicking the wall in this hotel”

Harry Kettle - November 26, 2024

Paddy Pimblett has shared a story of Conor McGregor as fans continue to speculate over the future of the Irishman.

Merab Dvalishvili and Sean O'Malley

Sean O’Malley reacts to Merab Dvalishvili’s recent callout of Petr Yan: “Merab is absolutely s***ing himself terrified of Umar”

Harry Kettle - November 26, 2024
Jamahal Hill
Jiri Prochazka

Jon Jones explains why he’s picking Jamahal Hill to defeat Jiri Prochazka at UFC 311: “I’m a big fan of basic techniques”

Harry Kettle - November 26, 2024

UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones has explained why he’s picking Jamahal Hill to defeat Jiri Prochazka at UFC 311.

Wladimir Klitschko
Joe Rogan

Wladimir Klitschko accuses Joe Rogan of spreading "Russian propaganda"

Harry Kettle - November 25, 2024

Former heavyweight boxing champion Wladimir Klitschko has accused Joe Rogan of spreading Russian propaganda.

Petr Yan, Deiveson Figueiredo
Petr Yan

What's next for Petr Yan and Deiveson Figueiredo after UFC Macau?

Cole Shelton - November 25, 2024

The UFC was in Macau, China on Saturday for UFC Macau, which saw Petr Yan take on Deiveson Figueiredo in the main event.

Rampage Jackson and Jon Jones
Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson

Rampage Jackson believes Tom Aspinall is an easier matchup for Jon Jones than Stipe Miocic was

Cole Shelton - November 25, 2024

Rampage Jackson doesn’t think Tom Aspinall would be much of a problem for Jon Jones.