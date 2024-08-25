Wang Cong sends warning to Valentina Shevchenko: “My striking is better than her”

By Fernando Quiles - August 25, 2024

An old foe of Valentina Shevchenko, Wang Cong, believes she will have “Bullet’s” number in MMA competition as well.

Wang Cong UFC Vegas 96

Cong had some buzz going into her UFC debut in Las Vegas this past Saturday. Cong has a decision victory over Shevchenko in kickboxing from 2015. Fans got a glimpse of just how good Cong’s striking is, as she knocked Victoria Leonardo out cold in just over one minute.

Cong isn’t lacking in confidence, believing she would defeat Shevchenko if they go toe-to-toe inside the Octagon.

RELATED: UFC VEGAS 96 – ‘CANNONIER VS. BORRALHO’ LIVE RESULTS AND HIGHLIGHTS

Wang Cong Thinks History Will Repeat Itself In Rematch With Valentina Shevchenko

During her media scrum after her successful UFC debut, Wang Cong said she doesn’t see Valentina Shevchenko getting the better of her if they fight again (via MMAJunkie).

“You guys only know I beat Shevchenko in kickboxing,” Cong told MMA Junkie and other reporters at a post-fight news conference. “But you don’t know I’m a sambo world champion, a boxing world champion, and a kickboxing world champion. I think comparing Valentina Shevchenko to me is that she has more experience. But I took some time to compete in boxing. I believe my striking is better than her. … If she takes the fight, (I can beat her) any time.”

So far in her pro MMA career, Cong is a perfect 6-0. She has earned two knockouts and two submissions. The Chinese striker earned her spot on the UFC roster after submitting Paula Luna on season three of “Road to UFC.”

Whether or not Cong can have a successful transition from kickboxing to MMA, similar to that of UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Alex Pereira, should be interesting to watch for. If Cong can find similar success, then the women’s flyweight division could have its hands full in the near future.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

UFC Valentina Shevchenko

Related

Michael Chandler and Conor McGregor

Matt Brown says Michael Chandler will regret waiting for Conor McGregor

Fernando Quiles - August 25, 2024
Gerald Meerschaert UFC Vegas 96
Gerald Meerschaert

Gerald Meerschaert reacts to breaking UFC record set by Anderson Silva: "When I’m retired it’ll be fun to tell my kids and watch them not care"

Fernando Quiles - August 25, 2024

Gerald Meerschaert may have moved past Anderson Silva on the UFC record list for most middleweight finishes, but he isn’t dwelling on the accolade.

Caio Borralho
Dana White

Caio Borralho calls for meeting with UFC CEO Dana White following win over Jared Cannonier

Fernando Quiles - August 25, 2024

Following a statement-making victory over a tough veteran in Jared Cannonier, Caio Borralho wants to have a discussion with UFC CEO Dana White.

Michael Morales, UFC Vegas 96, Bonus, UFC
UFC Vegas 96

UFC Vegas 96 Bonus Report: Michael Morales one of four fighters to take home $50k

Chris Taylor - August 24, 2024

The Octagon returned to Nevada for tonight’s UFC Vegas 96 event, a 12-bout fight card headlined by Jared Cannonier vs. Caio Borralho.

Caio Borralho, UFC Vegas 96, Jared Cannonier, UFC, Pros React
Jared Cannonier

Pros react after Caio Borralho defeats Jared Cannonier at UFC Vegas 96

Chris Taylor - August 24, 2024

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 96 event was headlined by a highly anticipated middleweight bout between Jared Cannonier and Caio Borralho.

Caio Borralho, UFC Vegas 96, Jared Cannonier, UFC, Results

UFC Vegas 96 Results: Caio Borralho defeats Jared Cannonier (Highlights)

Chris Taylor - August 24, 2024
Tabitha Ricci, UFC Vegas 96, Results, UFC
Tabitha Ricci

UFC Vegas 96 Results: Tabitha Ricci defeats Angela Hill (Highlights)

Chris Taylor - August 24, 2024

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC Vegas 96 results, including the co-main event between Angela Hill and Tabitha Ricci.

Gerald Meerschaert, Edmen Shahbazyan, UFC Vegas 96, Results, UFC
Gerald Meerschaert

UFC Vegas 96 Results: Gerald Meerschaert stops Edmen Shahbazyan (Video)

Chris Taylor - August 24, 2024

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC Vegas 96 results, including the middleweight bout between Edmen Shahbazyan and Gerald Meerschaert.

Alex Pereira, Magomed Ankalaev, UFC
Magomed Ankalaev

Alex Pereira responds to accusations that he is ducking Magomed Ankalaev: "I’m not scared of anyone"

Chris Taylor - August 24, 2024

UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira has responded to the critics suggesting he is ducking top contender Magomed Ankalaev.

UFC Vegas 96, Zygimantas Ramaska, Nathan Fletcher, UFC
UFC Vegas 96

UFC Vegas 96 loses featherweight fight minutes before opening broadcast

Chris Taylor - August 24, 2024

UFC Vegas 96 is down to a total of 11 bouts following the cancelation of a featherweight contest between Zygimantas Ramaska and Nathan Fletcher.