Wang Cong sends warning to Valentina Shevchenko: “My striking is better than her”

Wang Cong Thinks History Will Repeat Itself In Rematch With Valentina Shevchenko

During her media scrum after her successful UFC debut, Wang Cong said she doesn’t see Valentina Shevchenko getting the better of her if they fight again (via MMAJunkie).

“You guys only know I beat Shevchenko in kickboxing,” Cong told MMA Junkie and other reporters at a post-fight news conference. “But you don’t know I’m a sambo world champion, a boxing world champion, and a kickboxing world champion. I think comparing Valentina Shevchenko to me is that she has more experience. But I took some time to compete in boxing. I believe my striking is better than her. … If she takes the fight, (I can beat her) any time.”

So far in her pro MMA career, Cong is a perfect 6-0. She has earned two knockouts and two submissions. The Chinese striker earned her spot on the UFC roster after submitting Paula Luna on season three of “Road to UFC.”

Whether or not Cong can have a successful transition from kickboxing to MMA, similar to that of UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Alex Pereira, should be interesting to watch for. If Cong can find similar success, then the women’s flyweight division could have its hands full in the near future.