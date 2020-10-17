UFC Fight Island 6: ‘Zombie vs. Ortega’ Live Results and Highlights

The Octagon remains on Yas Island for tonight’s UFC Fight Island 6 event, an 12-bout fight card headlined by The Korean Zombie vs. Brian Ortega.

The highly anticipated featherweight main event has high stakes as UFC President Dana White recently announced that the winner of tonight’s Zombie vs. Ortega fight will receive the next shot at current featherweight champ Alex Volkanovski.

Chan Sung Jung (16-5 MMA), aka The Korean Zombie, was most recently seen in action at December’s UFC event in his homeland of South Korea. That evening in Busan, ‘TKZ’ recorded his second straight TKO victory, stopping former lightweight champion Frankie Edgar in the very first round.

Meanwhile, Brian Ortega (14-1 MMA) will be competing for the first time since suffering an ugly TKO loss to Max Holloway at UFC 231. That setback served as the first of Ortega’s career. Prior to the loss ‘T-City’ had gone a perfect 6-0 under the UFC banner.

Tonight’s UFC Fight Island 6 event is co-headlined by a key women’s flyweight bout featuring perennial division contender Katlyn Chookagian (14-3 MMA) taking on former strawweight champion Jessica Andrade (20-8 MMA).

After losing her title to Weili Zhang and then suffering a decision defeat to Rose Namajunas, Jessica Andrade has decided her future lies at 125lbs.

The Brazilian had won 7 of her past eight fights prior to those two most recent setbacks, so it will be interesting to see if she can rebound in the promotions flyweight division.

Meanwhile, Katlyn Chookagian will enter tonight’s UFC Fight Island 6 co-main event looking to build off the impressive decision victory she earned over Antonina Shevchenko this past May. That victory was preceded by a TKO loss to Antonina’s sister Valentina at UFC 247, in a bout that served as Chookagian’s first career UFC title opportunity.

Also featured on tonight’s UFC Fight Island 6 main card is an intriguing light heavyweight battle between highly touted prospects Jimmy Crute and Modestas Bukauskas.

Crute (11-1 MMA) was most recently seen in action at February’s UFC event in Auckland, where he scored a submission victory over Michał Oleksiejczuk. Prior to that, ‘The Brute‘ was coming off the first loss of his career against Canadian standout Misha Cirkunov.

Meanwhile, Bukauskas (11-2 MMA) will enter tonight’s event on a seven-fight win streak, his latest being a TKO victory over Andreas Michaelidis in his Octagon debut.

Get all of tonight’s UFC Fight Island 6: ‘Zombie vs. Ortega’ Live Results and Highlights below:

UFC Fight Island 6 Main Card (ESPN)

Brian Ortega vs. Chan Sung Jung

Katlyn Chookagian vs. Jessica Andrade

Jim Crute vs. Modestas Bukauskas

Claudio Henrique Da Silva vs. James Krause

Thomas Almeida vs. Jonathan Martinez

UFC Fight Island 6 Prelims (ESPN+)

Mateusz Gamrot vs. Guram Kutateladze

Gillian Robertson vs. Poliana Botelho

Jun Yong Park vs. John Phillips

Jamie Mullarkey vs. Fares Ziam

Gadzhimurad Antigulov vs. Maxim Grishin

Said Nurmagomedov vs. Mark Striegl

Krzysztof Jotko vs. Makhmud Muradov

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on October 17, 2020