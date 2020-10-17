Dana White reacts after Jon Jones admits to hiding from the Nevada State Athletic Commission

UFC President Dana White has shared his reaction to Jon Jones recent admission that he had previously hid from NSAC officials in 2016.

Four years ago, reports surfaced that ‘Bones‘ had hidden underneath the Octagon at his training center of JacksonWink, this to avoid getting a drug test from USADA officials who randomly showed up at the gym.

While Jon Jones had never previously admitted to these reports, which originally circulated through his former opponent Chael Sonnen, he did shed some light on incident in a response to bitter rival Israel Adesanya last week.

‘Stylebender’ had taken to Twitter where he directed the following insults in the way of ‘Bones’.

Fun Facts!

I napped under the cage in 2010 cuz I didn’t wanna waste gas going home so I stayed at the gym till evening training.

jonathan stayed under the cage to hide from USADA during a random drug test. This is facts 📠📠📠

Y’all must have forgot. — Israel Adesanya (@stylebender) October 9, 2020

“Well you sleep under the cage so… Get in your tighty nighty and go to underneath the cage like the ugly putrid troll you are. Fun Facts! I napped under the cage in 2010 cuz I didn’t wanna waste gas going home so I stayed at the gym till evening training. Jonathan stayed under the cage to hide from USADA during a random drug test. This is fact. Y’all must have forgot.”

It did not take long for Israel Adesanya to receive a response from Jon Jones, and when he did ‘Bones’ revealed a long kept secret, much to the dismay of Dana White.

Brother explain your titty 🥴 I was hiding from Nevada state Athletic Commission, not USADA and that was years ago.. I had just smoked a blunt and was afraid I would fail my test for weed 🤷🏾‍♂️ that’s the actual truth 😁Now everyone knows everyone — BONY (@JonnyBones) October 9, 2020

“Brother explain your titty. I was hiding from Nevada state Athletic Commission, not USADA and that was years ago.. I had just smoked a blunt and was afraid I would fail my test for weed that’s the actual truth Now everyone knows.”

During today’s UFC Fight Island 6 pre-fight press conference, Dana White was questioned about Jones’ recent admission. Here is what the UFC boss had to say (via MMAMania):

“They don’t test for marijuana. If what he was worried about was marijuana, they don’t test for marijuana in the pre-testing. If it was within the fight window, he would have been here and gotten tested anyway.”

Dana White continued:

“I don’t know anything about that. But, unless you’re in competition, they’re not testing for marijuana anyway.”

Jon Jones (26-1 MMA) has not competed inside the cage since scoring a unanimous decision victory over Dominick Reyes at UFC 247 this past February. It is expected that the longtime 205lbs champion will make his heavyweight debut in early 2021.

