UFC Busan Results: Korean Zombie TKO’s Frankie Edgar (Video)

A key featherweight bout between ‘The Korean Zombie’ Chan Sung Jung and former lightweight title holder Frankie Edgar headlines today’s UFC Busan event.

Jung (15-5 MMA) was initially slated to face Brian Ortega at today’s event. However, the California native suffered an injury and was thus forced out of the contest.

Stepping up to save the event was none other than former UFC lightweight champion Frankie Edgar. ‘The Answer’ had plans on dropping to bantamweight for his next Octagon appearance, but opted to step in for Ortega instead.

‘The Korean Zombie’ was last seen in action at June’s UFC event in Greenville, where he scored a first round TKO victory over perennial division contender Renato Moicano.

Meanwhile, Frankie Edgar (22-7-1 MMA) will be looking to rebound, this after falling short in his title effort against Max Holloway at UFC 240 this past July. Prior to his setback to ‘Blessed’, Edgar was coming off his second career victory over Cub Swanson.

Round one of the UFC Busan main event begins and Zombie misses with a right hand. Edgar leaps in with a left hook. He lands a low kick. Edgar bouncing around early. Jung misses with a left hook. Edgar shoots in for a takedown but the Zombie stuffs. ‘TKZ’ connects with a good shot that rocks Edgar. He continues forward with a flurry. Edgar drops. The Korean Zombie is all over him. He takes his back and locks in his hooks. Frankie is flattened out. Big shots now from Chan Sung Jung. He is looking to finish this fight. Edgar is so tough. He continues to move in order to stay alive. The referee is taking a good look. The Korean Zombie still has two minutes to work here. Edgar scrambles back to his feet. Jung chases after him and lands another combination. Edgar is back down. Ground and pound from Zombie. This one is all over! Wow!

Official UFC Busan Result: Korean Zombie TKO’s Frankie Edgar in Round 1

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com December 21, 2019