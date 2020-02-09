UFC 247 Results: Valentina Shevchenko TKO’s Katlyn Chookagian (Highlights)

Valentina Shevchenko puts her women’s flyweight title on the line against Katlyn Chookagian in the co-headliner of tonight’s UFC 247 event.

Shevchenko (18-3 MMA) has gone a perfect 4-0 since dropping to flyweight. She captured the promotions 125lbs title at UFC 231 with a unanimous decision victory over Joanna Jedrzejczyk, and has since defended her title against Jessica Eye (KO) and Liz Carmouche (decision).

Meanwhile, Katlyn Chookagian (13-2 MMA) earned an impressive unanimous decision victory over Jennifer Maia in her most recent effort at UFC 244. Katlyn’s two losses in the UFC have come against the aforementioned flyweight title challengers in Jessica Eye and Liz Carmouche.

Round one of the UFC 247 co-main event begins and Shevchenko fires off a low kick. Chookagian circles to her left and throws a jab. Both ladies with good low kicks. Shevchenko lands a nice inside low kick. She follows that up with a spinning back fist and then a left hand. A good kick to the body now from Valentina. Another exchange of low kicks from the two flyweights. Shevchenko fires off a combination. She just misses with a question mark kick. Chookagian looks to go high with a kick but misses. She begins to press the action but Shevchenko uses the forward momentum to shoot in and score an easy takedown. Valentina is working from full guard. She lands a hard elbow at the bell that splits Chookagian open.

Round two of the UFC 247 co-main event begins and Chookagian fires off two low kicks to start. Shevchenko responds with a hard body kick. A spinning back kick from Valentina Shevchenko lands to the body of Chookagian. Katlyn attempts her own but can’t find the distance. Shevchenko with another hard low kick. She lands a push kick to keep Chookagian at bay. Another low kick from Valentina lands. She throws a wheel kick that connects followed by an axe kick. Chookagian responds with a kick to the body, but Valentina just grabs her limb and tosses her to the canvas. Working from half guard now and the champion attempts some ground and pound. Chookagian looks for a triangle but it is not there. The horn sounds to end round two.

Round three of the UFC 247 co-main event begins and Shevchenko gets the fight to the ground early. She begins unloading ground and pound. The referee has seen enough and mercifully calls an end to the fight.

Official UFC 247 Result: Valentina Shevchenko def. Katlyn Chookagian via TKO in Round 3

Who would you like to see Valentina Shevchenko fight next following her TKO victory over Katlyn Chookagian at tonight's UFC 247 event in Houston?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com February 8, 2020

