Neil Magny says Khamzat Chimaev fight not being made is due to a “hold up” on the Swede’s end

Neil Magny has been vocal about his desire to fight Khamzat Chimaev, yet the fight has yet to be booked.

Ever since Chimaev scored a one-punch KO over Gerald Meerschaert, many wondered what would be next for the Swede. Many fans called for him to fight a top-five opponent and Stephen Thompson’s name got brought up. However, “Wonderboy” said he wasn’t interested and Magny and Chimaev then verbally agreed to the fight on social media.

Once they agreed, many figured the fight would’ve been booked in the next few days. However, that has not been the case as Magny says it is due to Chimaev.

“There definitely seems like there is some hold up on his end as far as being able to commit to an actual opponent and get the fight scheduled for a specific date. At this point, we are at a complete standstill,” Magny said to Line Movement. “Other than a verbal agreement where both he and I agreed to fight via social media and that kind of thing there hasn’t been any contracts sent out. (There) hasn’t been any confirmation as far as the UFC saying this is 100 percent the fight we are going to make. As I said, I think he is out there trying to find the highest bidder for him to fight next. It is a bit frustrating.”

Neil Magny is currently ranked 10th at welterweight. The American is also on a three-fight winning streak and has won five of his last six. Last time out, he dominated Robbie Lawler to win a decision and due to his length and wrestling pedigree, could pose some problems for Chimaev.

Khamzat Chimaev, meanwhile, is 9-0 as a pro and 3-0 inside the Octagon. He has been the talk of the town ever since his debut. So, on paper, a fight against Magny certainly makes sense.

Would you like to see Neil Magny vs. Khamzat Chimaev?