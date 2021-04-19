Tyron Woodley claims Jake Paul wants to fight everyone but him, releases video: “You want real smoke?”

Tyron Woodley is looking to box Jake Paul.

On Saturday night, Paul scored a first-round TKO over Ben Askren in just his third professional boxing match. It was a hyped-up fight but after the win, many wondered who would be next for Paul. Several MMA fighters have called him out and one of them is Tyron Woodley who makes it clear he wants the fight, as he was in Askren’s corner on Saturday.

😭😭😭Begging so hard to get your prostitute a gig. You trying to fight everyone BUT me! When you realize i'm not with the child's play you froze like winter and started stuttering ! You want real smoke or you wanna keep padding yo bitch ass record? https://t.co/rk4mf15KML — Tyron T-Wood Woodley (@TWooodley) April 19, 2021

Tyron Woodley and Jake Paul did get into a verbal altercation in the locker room before the fight. Woodley was in his locker room to watch Paul’s hands get wrapped to make sure it was legit.

After calling for the fight, Woodley sent out a video of him starring down Paul and sizing him up for a potential fight.

A Tyron Woodley vs. Jake Paul boxing fight certainly does make some sense. Woodley fought out his contract at UFC 260, so he could face Paul without an issue from the UFC. He’s also a former UFC champion, so if Paul wins, it would add to his legitimacy as a legit boxer. Woodley and the YouTuber are also around the same weight, which makes it that much more interesting.

However, at this time, it’s uncertain if Paul would take the Woodley fight. It is a massive step up in competition and would be a tough fight for him. Woodley, although he is a former champ, he isn’t a massive superstar that Paul would be interested in.

Would you like to see Tyron Woodley vs. Jake Paul?