Photo | Check out the poster for UFC 262: Oliveira vs. Chandler

With UFC 262: Oliveira vs. Chandler now less than a month away from taking place, take a look at the new poster for the event.

UFC 262 takes place on May 15 at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. The main event features the vacant UFC lightweight title on the line as Charles Oliveira takes on Michael Chandler. Oliveira has won his last eight fights in a row and has been absolutely running through everyone on his path with relative ease. Chandler, meanwhile, knocked out Dan Hooker in his UFC debut earlier this year and overall has won his last three fights in a row by knockout. Both Oliveira and Chandler are two of the best lightweight in the world and this should be a fantastic matchup to determine the heir to Khabib Nurmagomedov.

In the co-main event, welterweight contenders Nate Diaz and Leon Edwards go at it. For Diaz, it’s his first showing since losing via doctor stoppage TKO at UFC 244 in November 2019. As for Edwards, he is coming off of an eye poke No Contest against Belal Muhammad but overall he has gone unbeaten over his last nine fights. The UFC 262 card was already looking good with Chandler and Oliveira in the main event but once the promotion went and added Diaz vs. Edwards in the co-main event, you knew it was going to be a big card.

Fans will be allowed in attendance for this event and it should be one of the biggest cards of the year given that Diaz is on it. Less than one month from now we will see a new UFC lightweight champion crowned and possibly a new No. 1 contender at 170lbs. Take a look at the official UFC 262: Chandler vs. Oliveira poster below via the UFC.

Under a month away 🏆 Your #UFC262 poster has DROPPED! pic.twitter.com/3Fo0NCmsKm — UFC (@ufc) April 19, 2021

