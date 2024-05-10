Jon Jones says ‘intern’ heavyweight champ Tom Aspinall is “just as selfish” by waiting for undisputed title fight

By Harry Kettle - May 10, 2024

UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones has called Tom Aspinall selfish for waiting to fight the winner of Jon’s potential bout with Stipe Miocic.

Jon Jones and Tom Aspinall

As we know, Jon Jones is working his way back to full fitness ahead of his return to the Octagon. The expectation is that he’ll take on Stipe Miocic, in a contest that we’ve been waiting to see for quite some time now.

‘Bones’ has also been embroiled in a feud with interim heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall. Tom believes that he should be given the next shot at Jones, as opposed to Miocic, who hasn’t fought in years.

RELATED: Tom Aspinall sounds off on Jon Jones avoiding a fight against him: “The guy’s playing games again”

Jones, of course, wants to fight for his legacy, which is why he’s pushing for the Stipe showdown. In a series of recent tweets, the former light heavyweight star took aim at the Englishman.

Jones hits back

“Would you agree that it’s just as selfish to have a completely healthy intern champion who is only 30 years old, sitting out and waiting to fight the winner of a 42 and 36 year old. Who literally actually already committed to fighting each other? No one stopping anyone, I’m on a mission.”

“I’m in the middle of a pretty clear decision… stick to exact and original plans, and fight the man with all the accolades. Or, completely disregard all of the Stipe training I’ve put in and fight another potential hype train that may not even be around in three years.

“I am not changing my plans for anyone. Stipe is over there as the best heavyweight ever working his ass off. I’m gonna give that man what he wants, and I’m going to claim another head. Whatever comes next comes next.”

Do you agree with Jon Jones’ decision? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

