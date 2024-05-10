Jon Jones says ‘intern’ heavyweight champ Tom Aspinall is “just as selfish” by waiting for undisputed title fight

UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones has called Tom Aspinall selfish for waiting to fight the winner of Jon’s potential bout with Stipe Miocic.

As we know, Jon Jones is working his way back to full fitness ahead of his return to the Octagon. The expectation is that he’ll take on Stipe Miocic, in a contest that we’ve been waiting to see for quite some time now.

‘Bones’ has also been embroiled in a feud with interim heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall. Tom believes that he should be given the next shot at Jones, as opposed to Miocic, who hasn’t fought in years.

Jones, of course, wants to fight for his legacy, which is why he’s pushing for the Stipe showdown. In a series of recent tweets, the former light heavyweight star took aim at the Englishman.

Would you agree that it’s just as selfish to have a completely healthy intern champion who is only 30 years old, sitting out and waiting to fight the winner of a 42 and 36 year old. Who literally actually already committed to fighting each other? No one stopping anyone, I’m on a… https://t.co/eTOe1eXf78 — BONY (@JonnyBones) May 9, 2024