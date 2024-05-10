Sean O’Malley claims he makes three times as much from social media compared to fighting: “I paid more in taxes than I made last year in my fight”

By Susan Cox - May 9, 2024

Sean O’Malley is claiming that he makes three times as much money from social media compared to fighting.

The current UFC bantamweight champion, O’Malley (18-1 MMA), last fought and defeated Marlon Vera (23-9 MMA) in his first title defense this past March at UFC 299.

Sean O’Malley earned the belt when he beat then champion Aljamain Sterling (24-4 MMA) by TKO in August of 2023 at UFC 292.

It should be noted that Vera was the only fighter to defeat O’Malley in the cage, which was back in 2020 at UFC 252. O’Malley secured his title and defended that loss on March 9th, 2024.

It’s no secret that O’Malley has had major success in the cage but also in social media with his podcast, YouTube channel and others.

Sean O’Malley, speaking on ‘Bradley Martyn’s Raw Talk’ shared his money-making goals:

“It depends what these guys’ goals are. My goal is always to become a multi-multi-multi-multi-multi-multi-millionaire. I wanted to become – make a lot of money. You can make a lot of money in the UFC not talking sh*t, not really being on social media, doing all that thing. But you’re not – it’s gonna be harder when you have to win 5000 fights in a row.”

Continuing ‘Suga’ shared (h/t MMAMania):

“I paid more in taxes than I made last year in my fight (with Sterling). I made a lot of money fighting, but I made triple that from social media. From Instagram, Snapchat, Twitter, all these different social medias. I made triple the amount I made fighting. I made a lot of money fighting. So, it just depends what these guys’ goals are.”

Regardless of where, it sounds like Sean O’Malley is making a lot of money in his goal to become a M-M-M-M-M-M millionaire! How much is that anyways?

Do you believe that for MMA fighters to make the big money they have to secure over ventures outside of the cage?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

