Vicente Luque believes he “sent a message to the division” with his “decisive” win over Tyron Woodley

Vicente Luque was pleased with his win over Tyron Woodley at UFC 260.

In the co-main event of the pay-per-view card, Luque knew he had to beat Woodley in order to prove he’s a future title challenger. Although the former champ was on a three-fight losing streak and wasn’t throwing many punches, Luque expected a very aggressive Woodley and that is exactly what he got.

“It wasn’t even a full round and we won Fight of the Night which is uncommon. I did expect him to come out strong because he is used to going five rounds and has to pace himself, but in this fight, he didn’t need to pace himself,” Luque said to BJPENN.com. “He didn’t even waste a second and it was pretty tense. I was preparing to go three rounds because Woodley is very tough and durable and can take a punch. I was happy with the finish.”

Although the fight didn’t even go a full round, it was a back-and-forth scrap. Woodley appeared to rock Luque with a punch, but the Brazilian says he just lost his balance for a second. After that, he knew he could finish Woodley.

Luque then started teeing off on the former champ against the cage and hurt him badly. Woodley then went for a desperation takedown and Luque saw an opportunity to get the submission and jumped on it.

Shortly after getting ahold of the choke, Woodley tapped, and for Luque, he believes it was the statement win he needed.

“I wasn’t rocked. It just took my balance. I tried to hit him with an elbow as he threw a right hand. It landed behind my ear and that took out my balance for a second,” Luque said. “I was seeing three of him for a few seconds which is why I took time to recover. I knew he was trying to get the KO so I hit him with a good counter and hurt him. Once I hurt him, I realized I could finish him.

“He can take a lot of damage and took some heavy shots. But, once he dove for a single leg, I saw an opportunity to get a D’Arce and I knew I could’ve knocked him out but I went for the submission instead. It was a big and decisive win,” Luque added. “It sent a message to the division that I was able to work on my grappling.”

