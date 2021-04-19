Video | Tyron Woodley exchanges words with Jake Paul and his team moments before Ben Askren fight

UFC welterweight Tyron Woodley exchanged words with YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul and his team moments before the Ben Askren fight.

Woodley was in the corner of Ben Askren, his longtime friend, and training partner before Paul fought him in Atlanta on Saturday night. Of course, the fight did not last very long as Paul managed to land a clean right hand that dropped Askren in the first round, leading to the ref stopping the fight. It was another easy win for Paul and now there are a number of fighters who are trying to step into the boxing ring with him his next time out, including Woodley himself. There have been several suggestions that “The Chosen One” could fight Paul next, especially if the UFC fully releases him from his contract as is expected.

With the Paul vs. Woodley rumors heating up, there was a video released of them getting into a backstage altercation at this past weekend’s Triller Fight Club event. In the video, you can see Woodley getting into it with some of Paul’s coaches and trainers, until the boxer himself starts to say something. Watch the video below and see for yourself.

It sure seems like Woodley is angling to get this fight, and you can’t blame him. He’s 39 years old and he knows that he probably doesn’t have many fights left, so he has to make them count. After losing his last four fights in a row in the Octagon, it seems likely the promotion will give him his walking papers so he will be allowed to go anywhere he pleases, and if that’s the case, then a fight against Paul for a lot of money makes sense. We will see what happens between these two going forward, but where there’s smoke there is often fire.

Do you want to see Tyron Woodley fight Jake Paul?