By Susan Cox - May 9, 2024

Surging UFC heavyweight contender Robelis Despaigne expects to be fighting for the title in 2025.

Robelis Despaigne

It will be Robelis Despaigne (5-0 MMA) vs. Waldo Cortes-Acosta (11-1 MMA) in a heavyweight bout this coming Saturday, May 11th at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri.

‘The Bad Boy’ last fought and defeated Josh Parisian (15-8 MMA) by TKO this past March at UFC 299. The Cuban slugger has won his last four fights in a total combined time of 37 seconds.

‘Salsa Boy’ has won his last two bouts inside of the Octagon, defeating Lukasz Brzeski (9-4 MMA) and Andrei Arlovski (34-23 MMA) respectively.

The unbeaten Despaigne believes that in 2025 he will be challenging whoever is the UFC heavyweight champion.

Robelis Despaigne, speaking with ‘MMA Junkie‘ (in Spanish) shared his goal:

“Look, if all goes according to plan, I think that by the beginning of next year (2025) I’ll be fighting for the UFC heavyweight title, or at least the interim.”

The current state of the UFC heavyweight belt is in a bit of a shambles with current champion Jon Jones still recouping from an injury, Stipe Miocic waiting in anticipation of a fight with ‘Bones’, and interim champion Tom Aspinall in the wings.

Despaigne is ready and hoping to get his shot at the title in the near future.

The 35-year-old went on to say he thinks Jon Jones will Stipe defeat Miocic in his return to the Octagon. The Cuban also believes once Jones has secured his title, Aspinall will get his shot at the crown and win it.

Continuing, Robelis Despaigne said:

“That is a close fight, but if it’s a matter of momentum, I think that Aspinall can pull it off and win the crown. But we know the quality that Jon Jones has, so he can always surprise.”

Concluding, Despaigne shared his dream:

“For me, that would be a dream to be champion of the UFC, and it would make me proud.”

What do you think of Despaigne’s analogy of what will take place in the UFC heavyweight division? Do you believe he’ll get his own shot at the crown in 2025?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Robelis Despaigne UFC

