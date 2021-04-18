Dillon Danis and BJ Penn among fighters interested in boxing Jake Paul next

Bellator fighter Dillon Danis and UFC Hall of Famer BJ Penn are among the fighters who are interested in boxing Jake Paul next.

Paul knocked out Ben Askren in devastating fashion on Saturday night during a highly-anticipated boxing event promoted by the Triller app. Paul landed a monster right hand just a minute into the fight and the referee waved off the fight after Askren’s legs went wobbly. It was a solid performance by Paul, to be sure, and it’s the kind of big-name win that should set him up with another big name in his next outing. Whenever Paul is ready to step back into the boxing ring, then he’ll have a number of fighters waiting for him in it.

Taking to their social media, a number of fighters including Danis and Penn called out Paul.

Hey @triller send me a contract and I will happily knock this fucker out in one round 💯 https://t.co/JSP5lNh9xh — bjpenndotcom (@bjpenndotcom) April 18, 2021

it’s on 100% send me the contract let’s do this i’m gonna put this cunt out cold ⚔️ pic.twitter.com/qgWj0A55gu — Dillon Danis (@dillondanis) April 18, 2021

Seems we need to settle some scores with some boxers — Chris Leben (@ChrisLebenMMA) April 18, 2021

I’d actually cut the weight 😆 — JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) April 18, 2021

🙋🏿🙏🏿 I was boxing dorks just like you in 1999 tough man. Pass the torch or try and take it. Makes about as much sense as @Benaskren I always have a great body come in shape & hit hard. I’ll fight back https://t.co/RAQxgDZsvN pic.twitter.com/xYOH37PNO3 — phil baroni (@philbaroni) April 18, 2021

It seems as though Paul has no shortage of opponents to pick from for his next fight. Even though so many people in the MMA community think he’s a joke and criticized him in the lead-up to this fight, no one can ignore the amount of money that Paul and Askren made, and it seems like a number of fighters are hoping to get their big payday against Paul. So far, Paul has proved to be a very tough opponent for everyone who has faced him in the ring, but there are a number of fighters who could give him a tough test on this list.

Who do you want to see Jake Paul box next out of the list of these fighters include Dillon Danis?