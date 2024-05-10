UFC 1 fighter Art Jimmerson passes away at age 60

By Susan Cox - May 9, 2024

UFC 1 fighter and longtime boxer Art Jimmerson has passed away at the age of 60.

Art Jimmerson, Royce Gracie, UFC 1, UFC

Jimmerson (0-1 MMA) is well known for kicking off UFC 1 opposite jiu-jitsu phenom Royce Gracie (15-2 MMA) in November of 1993 and became the first person in UFC history to lose by submission after tapping out to the Brazilian at 2:18 of Round 1. It was to be a very short career in the UFC.

Art famously wore only one glove into the cage, believing he could jab with that hand and use his power hand (his right), to knock out opponents.

A rematch between Art Jimmerson vs. Royce Gracie was rumored to take place in August of 2011 but never did materialize.

Art ‘One Glove’ Jimmerson was a former professional boxer with a record of 33 wins (17 by KO) and 18 losses.

Jimmerson retired from boxing back in 2002 and went on to coach fighters in California.

The Jimmerson Family took to ‘Facebook‘ with the news of his passing:

“Dear Friends and Family, It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved Art Jimmerson. Art was known for his love of God, family, and boxing. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him.”

The notice continued with:

“A funeral service to celebrate Art’s life will be announced. We are grateful for the outpouring of love and support during this difficult time. Please keep Art and his family in your thoughts and prayers.”

Former UFC referee and current Bellator commentator John McCarthy paid tribute to Jimmerson on social media saying:

“People can say whatever they want about Art Jimmerson.”

“But Art Jimmerson was a man who practiced an art – the art of boxing – and became incredibly successful with it.”

“He was brave enough to take that art and test it against something he had no knowledge of.”

Do you have any memories of watching Art Jimmerson either at UFC 1 or on the boxing stage?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

