Jake Paul KO’s Ben Askren in Round 1 (Video)

Jake Paul collided with former MMA champion Ben Askren in the headliner of tonight’s Triller event at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

Paul (2-0), a YouTube star turned boxer, and Askren, a former Bellator and ONE champion, squared off in the squared circle for an eight-round boxing match this evening.

Askren (19-2 MMA) had never boxed as a professional before, but obviously has a long and impressive combat sports record. A decorated wrestler at the collegiate and Olympic level, he is the former ONE Championship and Bellator welterweight titleholder. He also went 1-2 in the UFC welterweight division, beating Robbie Lawler by submission, and losing to Jorge Masvidal and Demian Maia by knockout and submission respectively.

Meanwhile, Jake Paul entered tonight’s contest sporting a 2-0 record as a boxer, having picked up wins in a pair of celebrity boxing matches. The first of those wins came against YouTube personality Ali Eson Gib. The second occurred this past November, when he shut the lights out on former NBA star Nate Robinson. While Paul is currently dedicated to his boxing career, he earned his celebrity on YouTube, where he has more than 20 million subscribers.

Tonight’s Triller main event proved to be a one-sided contest. Jake Paul was able to drop Ben Askren early in the very first round with a big right hand.

Jake Paul knocks Ben Askren down in the first. The ref stopped it shortly after #PaulAskren #TrillerFightClub pic.twitter.com/tyuWEShch4 — MMA mania (@mmamania) April 18, 2021

Official Result: Jake Paul def. Ben Askren via KO in Round 1

