Jorge Masvidal says Kamaru Usman is “one of the softest hitters” he’s ever fought

Jorge Masvidal isn’t worried about Kamaru Usman’s power ahead of their rematch at UFC 261.

Masvidal and Usman fought last July at UFC 251 where Usman used his wrestling and clinch work to win a decision, in a fight “Gamebred” took on six day’s notice. It was a highly-anticipated bout, but the fight was lackluster. Now, heading into the rematch, Masvidal says Usman doesn’t have fight-ending power.

“I definitely learned things in the first fight that I learned in the rematch. The first thing being, he hits, not hard at all. He’s one of the softest hitters I’ve ever been in front of, period,” Masvidal said at UFC Countdown. “God didn’t bless him with that manliness where he can hurt another man with his fists. It must suck to live that. The game in both of us, mine is way better, in game, I mean the ability to fight through pain and fatigue. This guy is not a mean person.”

Although Jorge Masvidal believes Kamaru Usman doesn’t hit hard, in the fight before and after Gamebred he had KO wins. He dropped Colby Covington twice and earned a TKO win, and then against Gilbert Burns, dropped him a couple of times and earned a TKO win. However, he did never rock or hurt Masvidal in the fight, which could be why he thinks that.

Masvidal enters the rematch against Usman having not fought since his last fight against the champ last July. Since then, he has been training and many expected him to face Colby Covington, but with the UFC selling out Jacksonville, they made the rematch on short notice to help sell it out.

