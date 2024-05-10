Fight fans react to official poster for Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler at UFC 303: “Contender for the worst UFC poster of all time”

A parade of fight fans have given their thoughts on the official poster for UFC 303, headlined by Conor McGregor vs Michael Chandler.

Next month, the Ultimate Fighting Championship will broadcast UFC 303 as part of International Fight Week. In the main event of the evening, Conor McGregor will make his long-awaited return to the Octagon after three years away.

When he does so, he’ll be standing across from Michael Chandler, the man who he coached against in The Ultimate Fighter. This is set to be one of the biggest combat sports events of the year as ‘Notorious’ tries to finally get back in the win column.

As you can imagine, there’s set to be a lot of promotion behind this bout. Now, we finally have an official poster for fans to critique.

Here's the official poster for Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler at UFC 303 pic.twitter.com/eMKG1Q1Vdk — Chamatkar Sandhu (@SandhuMMA) May 8, 2024

The yellow making it look too basic and cheap. Could have even done something related to the “ultimate fighter” posters with the blue and red. Fan arts are better imo. pic.twitter.com/cwZKmRr3P9 — Dan (@Graphicdanart) May 8, 2024

Contender for the worst UFC poster of all time lmao — Kikaiida (@kikaiida808) May 8, 2024

Love it. Classic poster right here, just fierce looking faces — Ezekiel (@judoka_125) May 8, 2024

The whole yelling face on posters is so cringey. — Stu (@BeefStuMacher) May 9, 2024