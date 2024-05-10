Fight fans react to official poster for Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler at UFC 303: “Contender for the worst UFC poster of all time”

By Harry Kettle - May 10, 2024

A parade of fight fans have given their thoughts on the official poster for UFC 303, headlined by Conor McGregor vs Michael Chandler.

Conor McGregor vs Michael Chandler

Next month, the Ultimate Fighting Championship will broadcast UFC 303 as part of International Fight Week. In the main event of the evening, Conor McGregor will make his long-awaited return to the Octagon after three years away.

When he does so, he’ll be standing across from Michael Chandler, the man who he coached against in The Ultimate Fighter. This is set to be one of the biggest combat sports events of the year as ‘Notorious’ tries to finally get back in the win column.

RELATED: Michael Chandler speaks after Conor McGregor fight is made official for UFC 303: “I never really doubted it”

As you can imagine, there’s set to be a lot of promotion behind this bout. Now, we finally have an official poster for fans to critique.

McGregor vs Chandler poster reactions

“The yellow making it look too basic and cheap. Could have even done something related to the “ultimate fighter” posters with the blue and red. Fan arts are better IMO.”

“Contender for the worst UFC poster of all time lmao”

Love it. Classic poster right here, just fierce looking faces”

“The whole yelling face of posters is so cringey.”

“Another lame, lazy poster”

Regardless of what you think of the poster, the event itself is going to be absolutely massive. We all know the company is making a great deal of money right now, and there’s an excellent chance that this will break their official gate record.

What do you make of the official poster for UFC 303? In terms of Conor McGregor vs Michael Chandler, who do you expect to win that contest – and how will they do it? Let us know your thoughts, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Conor McGregor Michael Chandler UFC

Related

Jon Jones and Tom Aspinall

Jon Jones says ‘intern’ heavyweight champ Tom Aspinall is “just as selfish” by waiting for undisputed title fight

Harry Kettle - May 10, 2024
Terrance McKinney
UFC

Terrance McKinney expects Esteban Ribovics to "crumble" to his "power" at UFC St. Louis: "Show there are levels"

Cole Shelton - May 9, 2024

Terrance McKinney is excited to fight in front of fans again, as he takes on Esteban Ribovics at UFC St. Louis on Saturday.

Jared Cannonier
Paulo Costa

Jared Cannonier explains why he turned down a fight against Paulo Costa at UFC 301

Cole Shelton - May 9, 2024

Jared Cannonier revealed he was offered a fight against Paulo Costa at UFC 301, but he had to turn the bout down.

Art Jimmerson, Royce Gracie, UFC 1, UFC
UFC

UFC 1 fighter Art Jimmerson passes away at age 60

Susan Cox - May 9, 2024

UFC 1 fighter and longtime boxer Art Jimmerson has passed away at the age of 60.

Cory Sandhagen, Max Holloway, Justin Gaethje, UFC 300, UFC
Justin Gaethje

Cory Sandhagen on watching Max Holloway knockout his training partner Justin Gaethje: “It took my breath away in kind of a negative way”

Susan Cox - May 9, 2024

Cory Sandhagen has shared his thoughts on watching Max Holloway knockout his training partner Justin Gaethje at UFC 300.

Sean O'Malley, UFC 299, Pros react, UFC

Sean O’Malley claims he makes three times as much from social media compared to fighting: “I paid more in taxes than I made last year in my fight”

Susan Cox - May 9, 2024
Robelis Despaigne
UFC

Surging UFC heavyweight contender Robelis Despaigne expects to be fighting for the title in 2025

Susan Cox - May 9, 2024

Surging UFC heavyweight contender Robelis Despaigne expects to be fighting for the title in 2025.

Michel Pereira
Roman Dolidze

Michel Pereira makes a quick turnaround, gets ranked opponent at UFC Louisville

Cole Shelton - May 9, 2024

Michel Pereira has his third fight of 2024 already set.

Daniel Cormier, Sean O'Malley, Conor McGregor
Daniel Cormier

Daniel Cormier praises Sean O'Malley's callout of Conor McGregor: "Keep your name on that same playing field!"

Josh Evanoff - May 9, 2024

UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier loved to see Sean O’Malley call for a fight with Conor McGregor.

Stipe Miocic
Stipe Miocic

Stipe Miocic unapologetic about waiting out for Jon Jones title shot: "I don't care"

Josh Evanoff - May 9, 2024

Stipe Miocic has had no problem waiting to fight UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones.