Terrance McKinney expects Esteban Ribovics to “crumble” to his “power” at UFC St. Louis: “Show there are levels”

Terrance McKinney is excited to fight in front of fans again, as he takes on Esteban Ribovics at UFC St. Louis on Saturday.

McKinney is coming off a 20-second knockout win back in October and was hoping to make a quick turnaround after the result. Unfortunately, it took seven months for ‘T-Wrecks’ to get his night fight booked, but he’s ready to bring the heat again this weekend in Missouri.

“I’m excited, it’s a tough opponent and I’m excited to show people I’m ready for that kind of heat again. Looking to get the job done, doesn’t matter if it’s the first, second, or third round,” McKinney said on Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com.

Once the UFC offered Ribovics at UFC St. Louis, McKinney jumped at the chance. Although he wasn’t too familiar with him, he does see holes in his game.

“It’s who they offered. You know me, I’ll fight whoever… I wasn’t too familiar, but I saw his fight with Kirk, he has great cardio, and great boxing. But, we see some areas in which I can exploit him,” McKinney said.

With Terrance McKinney thinking there are holes in Esteban Ribovics’ game he can exploit, he expects to score another KO win. Although Ribovics has never been finished his career, McKinney doubts he will be able to deal with his power.

“‘And your winner by knockout, Terrance ‘T-Wreck’ McKinney,’ that’s how I see it. I put it in the universe, I’ve put the work in, and we will show there are levels to the game… I always liked those challenges, Drew had never been dropped before he fought me. I’m looking to do something, this power isn’t just in the first round, it can carry through all three rounds. At a certain point, he will crumble to the power,” McKinney said.

If McKinney does get the KO win at UFC St. Louis, he’s hopeful he can get someone in or near the rankings, like Bobby Green.

“It puts me back in the mix and get another fight like the Drew Dober fight. That’s perfect, I want to start shaking up the rankings this year. We get a fight around Drew Dober, or Bobby Green, Grant Dawson, we will take any of those guys,” McKinney concluded.