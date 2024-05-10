Cory Sandhagen on watching Max Holloway knockout his training partner Justin Gaethje: “It took my breath away in kind of a negative way”

By Susan Cox - May 9, 2024

Cory Sandhagen has shared his thoughts on watching Max Holloway knockout his training partner Justin Gaethje at UFC 300.

Cory Sandhagen, Max Holloway, Justin Gaethje, UFC 300, UFC

It was on April 13th, at UFC 300 that Justin Gaethje (25-5 MMA) took on Max Holloway (25-7 MMA) in a lightweight bout with the BMF belt on the line. The result was a KO victory for ‘Blessed’ with one second left in the fifth and final round.

Cory Sandhagen, himself a bantamweight contender, had been working with Justin Gaethje to help him prepare for the UFC 300 bout, and was disappointed to say the least, in the outcome.

Speaking on ‘MightyCast’ with Demetrious Johnson, Sandhagen shared:

“Obviously, I care about him (Gaethje), so that was a bummer. It took my breath away in kind of a negative way and then like, I think Dana White described it as it sucked all the life out of the air, or whatever he said, but it did feel like all of the air just got sucked out of the room. That was my feeling man and then even all-day Sunday like I still felt like I was like, I don’t know, I just felt like weird after that one. It was incredible man.”

Continuing ‘Sandman’ spoke about Holloway saying:

“Honestly like Max is one of those guys that I really, really look up to. Not just as a fighter because he’s phenomenal and he’s been around forever but the way he interviews, the way he conducts himself, the way that I hear him speak about the sport and just the passion that he has for trying to figure out if he’s one of the best in the world.”

Concluding, Cory Sandhagen said he believes Max Holloway is an incredible fighter and ambassador for the sport (h/t MMANews):

“It’s absolutely inspiring and I try to learn as much as I can from Max Holloway because he’s just, I think he’s an incredible fighter one but also just an incredible ambassador. He’s figured out how to make himself like an awesome piece of artwork to also give back and I think that’s really cool.”  

Cory Sandhagen (17-4 MMA) is currently preparing to take on the undefeated Umar Nurmagomedov (17-0 MMA) on August 3rd at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi.

What do you think of Sandhagen’s comments regarding the BMF fight last month? Will you be watching him take on the undefeated Dagestan this summer? Any predictions?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Cory Sandhagen Justin Gaethje Max Holloway UFC UFC 300

Related

Sean O'Malley, UFC 299, Pros react, UFC

Sean O’Malley claims he makes three times as much from social media compared to fighting: “I paid more in taxes than I made last year in my fight”

Susan Cox - May 9, 2024
Robelis Despaigne
UFC

Surging UFC heavyweight contender Robelis Despaigne expects to be fighting for the title in 2025

Susan Cox - May 9, 2024

Surging UFC heavyweight contender Robelis Despaigne expects to be fighting for the title in 2025.

Michel Pereira
Roman Dolidze

Michel Pereira makes a quick turnaround, gets ranked opponent at UFC Louisville

Cole Shelton - May 9, 2024

Michel Pereira has his third fight of 2024 already set.

Daniel Cormier, Sean O'Malley, Conor McGregor
Daniel Cormier

Daniel Cormier praises Sean O'Malley's callout of Conor McGregor: "Keep your name on that same playing field!"

Josh Evanoff - May 9, 2024

UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier loved to see Sean O’Malley call for a fight with Conor McGregor.

Stipe Miocic
Stipe Miocic

Stipe Miocic unapologetic about waiting out for Jon Jones title shot: "I don't care"

Josh Evanoff - May 9, 2024

Stipe Miocic has had no problem waiting to fight UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones.

Derrick Lewis and Jailton Almeida

Derrick Lewis reveals he fought Jailton Almeida with two torn shoulders: "I just didn’t have any strength"

Cole Shelton - May 9, 2024
Jan Blachowicz
Jan Blachowicz

Jan Blachowicz calls for rematch with UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira: “He knocked out everybody… not me”

Harry Kettle - May 9, 2024

Jan Blachowicz has called for a rematch against UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira upon his return from injury.

Sean O'Malley
Merab Dvalishvili

Sean O’Malley and Aljamain Sterling reignite rivalry ahead of Merab Dvalishvili title fight: “Keep bragging about a handicapped fight”

Harry Kettle - May 9, 2024

Sean O’Malley and Aljamain Sterling have reignited their war of words as the former prepares to battle Merab Dvalishvili.

Thiago Moises
UFC

Thiago Moises details “awkward” encounter with drug tester at his home: “My dog came into the bathroom”

Harry Kettle - May 9, 2024

UFC fighter Thiago Moises has detailed an awkward encounter with a drug tester in his home recently.

Chase Hooper
Exclusive MMA Interviews

Chase Hooper expecting an "exciting fight" against Viacheslav Borshchev in grappler vs. striker matchup at UFC St. Louis

Cole Shelton - May 8, 2024

Chase Hooper knows he will have to get Viacheslav Borshchev to the ground if he is going to get his hand raised at UFC St. Louis.