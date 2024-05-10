Islam Makhachev details exactly how he plans to finish Dustin Poirier at UFC 302

By Harry Kettle - May 10, 2024

UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev has explained how he plans to defeat Dustin Poirier in the main event of UFC 302.

Islam Makhachev, UFC, BMF

In just a few short weeks, Islam Makhachev will defend his UFC lightweight championship against Dustin Poirier. While Makhachev is considered by many to be the clear favorite, this is likely going to be Dustin’s last chance at winning undisputed gold in the UFC. With that in mind, you’d have to imagine that he’s going to put it all on the line in search of the biggest win of his career.

RELATED: Islam Makhachev promises “something special” against Dustin Poirier at UFC 302

Alas, while ‘The Diamond’ may bring grit and determination, the champion is going to bring all the confidence in the world.

It’s no secret that Islam believes he is head and shoulders above the rest of the lightweight division. In a recent interview with Yahoo Sports, he detailed how exactly he plans on getting the job done this time around.

Makhachev’s big plan

“We will start and I will try to take him down,” Makhachev told Yahoo Sports. “He will try to get me in a guillotine [choke]. I will defend the guillotine. I will give him a couple punches. He will give his back. Then I will finish.”

“One day maybe, I hope [Poirier] will finish his guillotine on someone,” Makhachev said, that sly smile creeping in again. “But it’s not going to be me.”

“I have some job in this division,” Makhachev said. “I don’t want to give some chance to people from the other division, I already gave Volkanovski two chances. Now I need my chance for a second belt. In my division I think, honestly, I have Dustin and then Arman and then I’m done. We don’t have some new opponent who deserves a title fight. Then I will be ready to fight the champion at 170 [pounds].”

Quotes via Yahoo Sports

Who will leave Newark as the UFC lightweight champion? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Dustin Poirier Islam Makhachev UFC

Related

Conor McGregor vs Michael Chandler

Fight fans react to official poster for Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler at UFC 303: “Contender for the worst UFC poster of all time”

Harry Kettle - May 10, 2024
Jon Jones and Tom Aspinall
Tom Aspinall

Jon Jones says ‘intern’ heavyweight champ Tom Aspinall is “just as selfish” by waiting for undisputed title fight

Harry Kettle - May 10, 2024

UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones has called Tom Aspinall selfish for waiting to fight the winner of Jon’s potential bout with Stipe Miocic.

Terrance McKinney
UFC

Terrance McKinney expects Esteban Ribovics to "crumble" to his "power" at UFC St. Louis: "Show there are levels"

Cole Shelton - May 9, 2024

Terrance McKinney is excited to fight in front of fans again, as he takes on Esteban Ribovics at UFC St. Louis on Saturday.

Jared Cannonier
Paulo Costa

Jared Cannonier explains why he turned down a fight against Paulo Costa at UFC 301

Cole Shelton - May 9, 2024

Jared Cannonier revealed he was offered a fight against Paulo Costa at UFC 301, but he had to turn the bout down.

Art Jimmerson, Royce Gracie, UFC 1, UFC
UFC

UFC 1 fighter Art Jimmerson passes away at age 60

Susan Cox - May 9, 2024

UFC 1 fighter and longtime boxer Art Jimmerson has passed away at the age of 60.

Cory Sandhagen, Max Holloway, Justin Gaethje, UFC 300, UFC

Cory Sandhagen on watching Max Holloway knockout his training partner Justin Gaethje: “It took my breath away in kind of a negative way”

Susan Cox - May 9, 2024
Sean O'Malley, UFC 299, Pros react, UFC
UFC

Sean O’Malley claims he makes three times as much from social media compared to fighting: “I paid more in taxes than I made last year in my fight”

Susan Cox - May 9, 2024

Sean O’Malley is claiming that he makes three times as much money from social media compared to fighting.

Robelis Despaigne
UFC

Surging UFC heavyweight contender Robelis Despaigne expects to be fighting for the title in 2025

Susan Cox - May 9, 2024

Surging UFC heavyweight contender Robelis Despaigne expects to be fighting for the title in 2025.

Michel Pereira
Roman Dolidze

Michel Pereira makes a quick turnaround, gets ranked opponent at UFC Louisville

Cole Shelton - May 9, 2024

Michel Pereira has his third fight of 2024 already set.

Daniel Cormier, Sean O'Malley, Conor McGregor
Daniel Cormier

Daniel Cormier praises Sean O'Malley's callout of Conor McGregor: "Keep your name on that same playing field!"

Josh Evanoff - May 9, 2024

UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier loved to see Sean O’Malley call for a fight with Conor McGregor.