Islam Makhachev details exactly how he plans to finish Dustin Poirier at UFC 302
UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev has explained how he plans to defeat Dustin Poirier in the main event of UFC 302.
In just a few short weeks, Islam Makhachev will defend his UFC lightweight championship against Dustin Poirier. While Makhachev is considered by many to be the clear favorite, this is likely going to be Dustin’s last chance at winning undisputed gold in the UFC. With that in mind, you’d have to imagine that he’s going to put it all on the line in search of the biggest win of his career.
Alas, while ‘The Diamond’ may bring grit and determination, the champion is going to bring all the confidence in the world.
It’s no secret that Islam believes he is head and shoulders above the rest of the lightweight division. In a recent interview with Yahoo Sports, he detailed how exactly he plans on getting the job done this time around.
Makhachev’s big plan
“We will start and I will try to take him down,” Makhachev told Yahoo Sports. “He will try to get me in a guillotine [choke]. I will defend the guillotine. I will give him a couple punches. He will give his back. Then I will finish.”
“One day maybe, I hope [Poirier] will finish his guillotine on someone,” Makhachev said, that sly smile creeping in again. “But it’s not going to be me.”
“I have some job in this division,” Makhachev said. “I don’t want to give some chance to people from the other division, I already gave Volkanovski two chances. Now I need my chance for a second belt. In my division I think, honestly, I have Dustin and then Arman and then I’m done. We don’t have some new opponent who deserves a title fight. Then I will be ready to fight the champion at 170 [pounds].”
