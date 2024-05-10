Islam Makhachev details exactly how he plans to finish Dustin Poirier at UFC 302

UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev has explained how he plans to defeat Dustin Poirier in the main event of UFC 302.

In just a few short weeks, Islam Makhachev will defend his UFC lightweight championship against Dustin Poirier. While Makhachev is considered by many to be the clear favorite, this is likely going to be Dustin’s last chance at winning undisputed gold in the UFC. With that in mind, you’d have to imagine that he’s going to put it all on the line in search of the biggest win of his career.

RELATED: Islam Makhachev promises “something special” against Dustin Poirier at UFC 302

Alas, while ‘The Diamond’ may bring grit and determination, the champion is going to bring all the confidence in the world.

It’s no secret that Islam believes he is head and shoulders above the rest of the lightweight division. In a recent interview with Yahoo Sports, he detailed how exactly he plans on getting the job done this time around.