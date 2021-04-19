After Jake Paul knocked out Ben Askren, who might be next for him?

Jake Paul picked up the biggest win of his boxing career as he scored a first-round TKO over Ben Askren on Saturday night.

Entering the highly-anticipated fight, many were interested to see how Paul would fare against a legit combat sports athlete. Just like his other two fights, the YouTuber made quick work of his opponent as he scored a first-round TKO win.

Now, after his win, here are some options on who could be next for Jake Paul.

Tyron Woodley

With Woodley in Askren’s corner, he got into it with Paul’s team ahead of the fight. Then, after the YouTuber knocked out his teammate, Woodley called for the fight to happen and it does make sense.

Woodley is a big name and a former UFC champion that Paul and Triller Fight Club can market it around. “The Chosen One” is now a free agent after his UFC 260 loss and would be free to take the fight. He also is a legit striker, with KO power and would weigh around the same as Paul and would be his toughest test to date.

If Paul wins, it will only cement his claim as a professional boxer even more as he would’ve beaten a former UFC champ in Woodley.

Dillon Danis

Dillon Danis has been vocal about wanting to face Jake Paul, yet the YouTuber has claimed the Bellator fighter won’t sign the contract.

Scott Coker has said he would allow Danis to take the boxing match against Paul which would be a highly-anticipated fight. However, Danis, like Askren is far from a striker, so after seeing Saturday night, perhaps the hype around this fight wouldn’t be there anymore.

However, Danis and Paul have a rivalry so the trash-talk and the promotion for the fight would help sell it.

Tommy Fury

Tommy Fury is the only boxer on this list as he is the half-brother of Tyson Fury and is 5-0 as a pro.

The 21-year-old in Fury has around the same experience as Paul and he fights at 180-pounds, so fighting at 190 would be no problem. He also has a rivalry with Paul after the YouTuber claimed Fury’s girlfriend has been messaging him regularly.

Fury vs. Paul would be a big fight in boxing, but it lacks the big name that would attract the MMA fans which Paul wants.

Conor McGregor & Nate Diaz

Jake Paul has been vocal about wanting to face Conor McGregor and Nate Diaz down the line.

I’m grouping them together because it’s highly unlikely this fight would be next, but after Paul’s latest KO, there is no question he is much closer to both of these fights.

Who do you think should be next for Jake Paul?