Michel Pereira makes a quick turnaround, gets ranked opponent at UFC Louisville

Michel Pereira has his third fight of 2024 already set.

Pereira is coming off a first-round submission win over Ihor Potieria last weekend at UFC 301 and will now return on June 8 at UFC Louisville against Roman Dolidze. MMA journalist Marcel Dorff was the first to report the news.

Dolidze was supposed to fight Antony Hernandez at UFC 302 in Newark, New Jersey, but Hernandez was forced out of the bout. Now, Dolidze will fight one week later against Pereira.

Michel Pereira (31-11 and two No Contest) is coming off the first-round submission win at UFC 301 to extend his win streak to eight. Before the win on Saturday, Pereira scored a first-round submission win over Michal Oleksiejczuk at UFC 299. Since moving up to middleweight, Pereira is 3-0 as he also has a first-round knockout win over Andre Petroski.

Pereira is ranked 13th at middleweight and is 9-2 in the UFC. He started out his UFC career 1-2 before going on the eight-fight winning streak. On the win streak, he holds notable wins over Santiago Ponzinibbio, Niko Price, and Khaos Williams.

Romand Dolidze (12-3) is currently ranked 11th at middleweight and is on a two-fight losing streak. Dolidze is coming off a majority decision loss to Nassourdine Imavov back in February in his first UFC main event. Before that, he dropped a decision to Marvin Vettori which snapped his four-fight winning streak. In his career, Dolidze holds notable wins over Jack Hermansson, Kyle Daukaus, and Phil Hawes.

With the addition of Michel Pereira vs. Roman Dolidze, UFC Louisville on June 8 is as follows: