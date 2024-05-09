Michel Pereira makes a quick turnaround, gets ranked opponent at UFC Louisville

By Cole Shelton - May 9, 2024

Michel Pereira has his third fight of 2024 already set.

Michel Pereira

Pereira is coming off a first-round submission win over Ihor Potieria last weekend at UFC 301 and will now return on June 8 at UFC Louisville against Roman Dolidze. MMA journalist Marcel Dorff was the first to report the news.

Dolidze was supposed to fight Antony Hernandez at UFC 302 in Newark, New Jersey, but Hernandez was forced out of the bout. Now, Dolidze will fight one week later against Pereira.

Michel Pereira (31-11 and two No Contest) is coming off the first-round submission win at UFC 301 to extend his win streak to eight. Before the win on Saturday, Pereira scored a first-round submission win over Michal Oleksiejczuk at UFC 299. Since moving up to middleweight, Pereira is 3-0 as he also has a first-round knockout win over Andre Petroski.

Pereira is ranked 13th at middleweight and is 9-2 in the UFC. He started out his UFC career 1-2 before going on the eight-fight winning streak. On the win streak, he holds notable wins over Santiago Ponzinibbio, Niko Price, and Khaos Williams.

Romand Dolidze (12-3) is currently ranked 11th at middleweight and is on a two-fight losing streak. Dolidze is coming off a majority decision loss to Nassourdine Imavov back in February in his first UFC main event. Before that, he dropped a decision to Marvin Vettori which snapped his four-fight winning streak. In his career, Dolidze holds notable wins over Jack Hermansson, Kyle Daukaus, and Phil Hawes.

With the addition of Michel Pereira vs. Roman Dolidze, UFC Louisville on June 8 is as follows:

  • Jared Cannonier vs. Nassourdine Imavov
  • Roman Dolidze vs. Michel Pereira
  • Dustin Jacoby vs. Dominick Reyes
  • Raul Rosas Jr. vs. Ricky Turcios
  • Thiago Moises vs. L’udovit Klein
  • Punahele Soriano vs. Miguel Baeza
  • Cody Stamann vs. Taylor Lapilus
  • Brad Katona vs. Jesse Butler
  • Julian Marquez vs. Zach Reese
  • Eduarda Moura vs. Denis Gomes
  • Puja Tomar vs. Rayanne Amanda
  • Charles Radtke vs. Carlos Prates
  • Brunno Ferreira vs. Dustin Stoltzfus
  • Daniel Marcos vs. John Castaneda
  • Andrea Lee vs. Montana De La Rosa

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Michel Pereira Roman Dolidze UFC

Related

Daniel Cormier, Sean O'Malley, Conor McGregor

Daniel Cormier praises Sean O'Malley's callout of Conor McGregor: "Keep your name on that same playing field!"

Josh Evanoff - May 9, 2024
Stipe Miocic
Stipe Miocic

Stipe Miocic unapologetic about waiting out for Jon Jones title shot: "I don't care"

Josh Evanoff - May 9, 2024

Stipe Miocic has had no problem waiting to fight UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones.

Derrick Lewis and Jailton Almeida
UFC

Derrick Lewis reveals he fought Jailton Almeida with two torn shoulders: "I just didn’t have any strength"

Cole Shelton - May 9, 2024

Derrick Lewis revealed he entered his last fight against Jailton Almedia with a serious injury.

Jan Blachowicz
Jan Blachowicz

Jan Blachowicz calls for rematch with UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira: “He knocked out everybody… not me”

Harry Kettle - May 9, 2024

Jan Blachowicz has called for a rematch against UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira upon his return from injury.

Sean O'Malley
Merab Dvalishvili

Sean O’Malley and Aljamain Sterling reignite rivalry ahead of Merab Dvalishvili title fight: “Keep bragging about a handicapped fight”

Harry Kettle - May 9, 2024

Sean O’Malley and Aljamain Sterling have reignited their war of words as the former prepares to battle Merab Dvalishvili.

Thiago Moises

Thiago Moises details “awkward” encounter with drug tester at his home: “My dog came into the bathroom”

Harry Kettle - May 9, 2024
Chase Hooper
Exclusive MMA Interviews

Chase Hooper expecting an "exciting fight" against Viacheslav Borshchev in grappler vs. striker matchup at UFC St. Louis

Cole Shelton - May 8, 2024

Chase Hooper knows he will have to get Viacheslav Borshchev to the ground if he is going to get his hand raised at UFC St. Louis.

Derrick Lewis
UFC

Derrick Lewis vows to do something "special" at UFC St. Louis against Rodrigo Nascimento: "This is my prime"

Cole Shelton - May 8, 2024

Derrick Lewis believes he’s just entering the prime of his career as he headlines UFC St. Louis on Saturday night against Rodrigo Nascimento.

Sean O'Malley and Tim Welch
Sean O'Malley

WATCH | Sean O'Malley's coach pretends to be Aljamain Sterling's coach just moments before KO

Cole Shelton - May 8, 2024

Tim Welch, the coach of Sean O’Malley, pretended to be Aljamain Sterling’s coach during their UFC 292 title fight.

Muhammad Mokaev, Manel Kape
Muhammad Mokaev

Report: Muhammad Mokaev vs. Manel Kape added to UFC 304 on July 27

Curtis Calhoun - May 8, 2024

A matchup between surging UFC flyweight contenders Muhammad Mokaev and Manel Kape has reportedly been added to UFC 304 in Manchester.