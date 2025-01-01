Themba Gorimbo opens up on family members celebrating UFC 310 loss to Vicente Luque: “That eats at me”

Themba Gorimbo has revealed several of his cousins celebrated his loss to Vicente Luque at UFC 310.

‘The Answer’ is fresh off his return to the cage last month in Las Vegas. Riding a four-fight winning streak, Themba Gorimbo stepped up on short notice to face Vicente Luque. ‘The Silent Assassin’ was initially expected to face Nick Diaz at UFC 310, but the former Strikeforce champion withdrew.

The 33-year-old had the opportunity to break into the UFC 170-pound rankings with a win. However, the Brazilian didn’t let that happen. It took less than a minute for Luque to drop, and then choke out Themba Gorimbo. The defeat was an agonizing one for the rising welterweight prospect.

Speaking in a recent interview with The Pivot, Themba Gorimbo reflected on the fight. There, ‘The Answer’ revealed that some in his own family were relishing in his loss. According to Gorimbo, several of his cousins texted him mocking the quick submission defeat. While it wasn’t everyone in his family, it still heavily weighed on him.

RELATED: SEAN O’MALLEY HOPES TO COMPETE IN FUTURE UFC JAPAN EVENT AFTER ATTENDING RIZIN 49: “THERE’S GOOD ENERGY HERE”

Themba Gorimbo says his Cousins were celebrating his last loss in the UFC “Do you know how much that eats me?”@TheAnswerMMA 🎥 @thepivot pic.twitter.com/VbWshy33Wr — Red Corner MMA (@RedCorner_MMA) January 1, 2025

Themba Gorimbo says his cousins were celebrating his UFC 310 loss to Vicente Luque

Later in the interview, Themba Gorimbo speculated that the celebration could stem from misconceptions about him, now that he’s in the UFC. ‘The Answer’ hopes to provide for his impoverished community in Zimbabwe, but it hasn’t been easy. He added that his attempt to build a well just resulted in frustration from some in his town.

“When I go online, like one of my cousins, I can’t speak his name but he messaged me that day.” Themba Gorimbo stated to The Pivot, opening up on his UFC 310 loss to Vicente Luque. “After I lost this last fight. Some of my cousins were celebrating my loss, they were all celebrating my loss. He sent me a video of them in a place where we were 15 years ago. Just this small circle in Danone.”

He continued, “It’s a slum, like you call it, a slum. These cousins were celebrating my loss, and do you know how much that eats you? Because all I do, is try to do better for everybody. I might not directly help you, but I want to build a well for the community. Then, one person gets angry ‘Why did you build the well close to this guy’s house and not this house?’… People think that I’m in the UFC and I’m a millionaire, I’m not.”

What do you make of these comments from the UFC welterweight? Who do you want to see Themba Gorimbo fight next?