Tony Ferguson teases fight news amid 8-fight UFC losing streak: “2025 is in my sights”

Former interim UFC lightweight champion Tony Ferguson hopes to announce fight news soon.

‘El Cucuy’ hasn’t been seen in the cage since an August clash against Michael Chiesa. Prior to the bout, Dana White stated that the fight would be Tony Ferguson’s last in the UFC. Win, lose, or draw, the promoter seemed done seeing the 40-year-old inside the cage. Given his seven-fight losing streak entering the event, the comments made sense.

Sadly, Tony Ferguson was handed yet another lopsided loss by ‘The Maverick’ in Abu Dhabi. Chiesa took down the former champion in round one and quickly scored a submission win by rear-naked choke. With White and company looking on, Ferguson seemingly announced his retirement, leaving one glove in the cage.

However, he instantly u-turned on the idea. Just hours following his loss to Chiesa, Tony Ferguson announced plans to keep on fighting. Since then, the 40-year-old has largely kept a low profile. However, it seems that Ferguson is done sitting on the sidelines, and is ready to jump back into action.

Former interim UFC lightweight champion Tony Ferguson teases return

Taking to Instagram earlier today, Tony Ferguson made a post about teasing a return. In the caption of the post, ‘El Cucuy’ wrote that he has some fun fight news on the way. While Ferguson didn’t reveal who, or when, or where he will be fighting, it’s likely that it won’t be under the UFC banner.

Then again, there are other promoters out there for the 40-year-old former champion. In recent weeks, the newly founded Global Fight League has signed dozens of high-profile free agents. Their current roster is composed of several former UFC stars, including Tyron Woodley, Luke Rockhold, and Paige VanZant.

It’s possible that Tony Ferguson could be the latest signing for the rising GFL. However, other promotions such as PFL and ONE Championship could have an interest in ‘El Cucuy’ as well.

What do you make of these comments from the former UFC lightweight? Do you want to see Tony Ferguson fight again?