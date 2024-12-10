What’s next for the stars of UFC 310?

The UFC was in Las Vegas, Nevada for their year-end pay-per-view for a solid UFC 310 card.

In the main event, Alexandre Pantoja was defending his flyweight title against UFC newcomer Kai Asakura. The co-main event saw a pivotal welterweight bout between Shavkat Rakhmonov and Ian Machado Garry.

Ultimately, it was Pantoja who won by a second-round submission to defend his belt. Rakhmonov, meanwhile, beat Garry by decision. Following the event, here is what I think should be next for the stars of UFC 310.