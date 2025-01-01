Sean O’Malley hopes to compete in future UFC Japan event after attending RIZIN 49: “There’s good energy here”

January 1, 2025

Former UFC bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley wants to fight in Japan.

Sean O'Malley

‘Sugar’ hasn’t been seen in the cage since his title defense against Merab Dvalishvili in September. Just over a year after becoming champion after beating Aljamain Sterling, Sean O’Malley’s title reign came to an end. ‘The Machine’ dominated in the UFC 306 headliner, ultimately earning a unanimous decision.

As of now, Sean O’Malley is yet to schedule a return to the octagon. With his time off, the former UFC champion decided to attend RIZIN 49 earlier this week in Japan. While O’Malley wasn’t there under orders from Dana White, it’s no secret the two MMA companies have gotten close lately.

RIZIN founder Nobuyuki Sakakibara welcomed ‘Sugar’ into the ring during the event. At the post-fight press conference, Sean O’Malley opened up on the moment, and the card as a whole. There, the former bantamweight champion offered nothing but praise towards RIZIN and Japan as a whole.

Sean O'Malley

Former UFC champion Sean O’Malley hopes to fight in Japan following RIZIN 49

Obviously, Sean O’Malley has no plans of leaving the UFC anytime soon. For what it’s worth, Dana White seemed open to a future event in Japan in a post-fight press conference last month. Given his solid relationship with RIZIN, it’s possible that ‘Sugar’ could be fighting there sooner than he expects.

Right now, obviously, I’m with the UFC.” Sean O’Malley stated the RIZIN 49 post-fight presser. “I plan to be with the UFC forever. So, if the UFC comes here someday, I would love to fight in this arena. There’s a good energy here. The production of the show was incredible, the energy in the arena was incredible, the ring girls are incredible.” (h/t Sherdog)

He continued, “Overall impression of Japan, this has been the most fun trip I’ve ever been on, and I would love to be back… The ruleset, for me, I feel like it benefits me more not being able to get kicked in the head because I’m the one above someone. If I get taken down, I’m usually on my back. So, that would probably not be good for me. But, it would be interesting.”

What do you make of these comments from former UFC champion Sean O’Malley? Did you watch RIZIN 49?

