VIDEO | Dwayne Johnson meets with Themba Gorimbo after $7 dollar admission

UFC welterweight contender Themba Gorimbo got a visit from Dwayne Johnson earlier today.

‘The Answer’ is fresh off his return opposite Takashi Sato in May at UFC Vegas 73. The bout took place just a few months after his debut, a submission loss to A.J. Fletcher in February. However, Themba Gorimbo would have much better fortune in his second outing, winning by unanimous decision.

Following the victory, the welterweight contender took to social media. In a post that later went viral, Themba Gorimbo revealed that he had just $7 dollars in his bank account prior to the win over Sato. The fighter was very upfront about his financial struggles, earning the attention of Dwayne Johnson.

The wrestler-turned-actor famously pursued a career in football but didn’t find much success. As Dwayne Johnson has recalled, when he was released from the CFL in 1995, he had just $7 in his pocket. Nearly three decades later, he’s one of the biggest names on the planet, and he wanted to meet Themba Gorimbo. After the fighter’s plea for financial assistance, the actor responded in May on social media.

We’ve never met but I had to fly to Miami to look this man @TheAnswerMMA in the eyes, hug him and shake his hand. I’ve been moved & motivated by his story ❤️ He recently won his first fight in the @ufc. He had $7 bucks in his bank account when he won. He sleeps on a couch in… pic.twitter.com/8QIDa7PJTY — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) July 27, 2023

Today on social media, Dwayne Johnson released a video of his emotional meeting with Themba Gorimbo. In the post, the actor noted that the welterweight’s story inspired him, and reminded him of himself. However, he also stated that the fighter asked nothing of him.

Nonetheless, it was clear that it was still quite the moment between the two men. Currently, it’s unknown if Dwayne Johnson gave any sort of assistance, or gifts to Themba Gorimbo. However, the emotional moment between the two seemingly tells the whole story.

