Report | The UFC is targeting two key strawweight fights, including Mackenzie Dern vs Tecia Torres

The Ultimate Fighting Championship is targeting two strawweight bouts for early next year – including Mackenzie Dern vs. Tecia Torres.

The strawweight division is one of the most intriguing in the entire promotion and the UFC is well aware of that. From young talent rising up through the ranks to the top 10 all being absolute killers, they’ve got plenty of options ahead of them as 2022 approaches.

Rose Namajunas appears to favour a title defence against Carla Esparza but outside of that, there’s a whole lot that needs to be determined; and it appears as if the UFC is looking towards two match-ups to help them do just that.

It’s official. Yan Xiaonan will take on Marina Rodriguez in a strawweight bout at UFC 272 in Las Vegas on March 5. ✨ #UFC272 #GP pic.twitter.com/TXhyrleF2f — Paradigm Sports (@ParadigmSports) December 29, 2021

Breaking- Mackenzie Dern vs Tecia Torres in the works for Late Spring 2022

Good fight 👊🏻 pic.twitter.com/RftOpPLGLF — Meni Mayer (@MayerMeni) December 30, 2021

The first will see Yan Xiaonan go toe to toe with Marina Rodriguez, pitting two of the top five against one another. Yan saw her unbeaten run in the UFC come to an end back in May when she was finished by Carla Esparza, whereas Rodriguez beat Amanda Ribas, Michelle Waterson and Mackenzie Dern in 2021 alone.

We then switch track to Tecia Torres vs Mackenzie Dern which should be equally as intriguing.

Dern fell to just her second professional mixed martial arts defeat in October when she lost via unanimous decision to the aforementioned Rodriguez. Torres, meanwhile, has bounced back from four straight defeats by rattling off wins over Brianna Van Buren, Sam Hughes and most recently Angela Hill in August.

The land of the strawweights is one that is stacked from top to bottom with monsters and if Rose Namajunas wants to know what’s coming in 2022, she may want to keep an eye on how these contests play out.

Who will come out on top in Mackenzie Dern vs Tecia Torres and Yan Xiaonan vs Marina Rodriguez? Let us know your thoughts on the developing picture at strawweight down in the comments, BJPENN Nation!