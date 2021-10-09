Pros react after Marina Rodriguez defeats Mackenzie Dern at UFC Vegas 39

Chris Taylor
Tonight’s UFC Vegas 39 event was headlined by a key women’s strawweight fight featuring Mackenzie Dern taking on Marina Rodriguez.

Dern (11-2 MMA) had entered tonight’s main event sporting a four-fight winning streak, her latest being a first round submission victory over Nina Nunes back in April.

Meanwhile, Marina Rodriguez (15-1-2 MMA) was coming off of back-to-back wins, her most previous being a decision victory over Michelle Waterson in May.

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 39 main event proved to be a classic strikes versus grappler matchup. Marina Rodriguez was able to simply outclass Mackenzie Dern while on the feet, but the jiu-jitsu wizard nearly finished the fight in round three thanks to her submission game. Despite her best efforts Dern could not overcome the striking prowess of Rodriguez and wound up losing the five-round contest on points.

Official UFC Vegas 39 Result: Marina Rodriguez def. Mackenzie Dern by unanimous decision (49-46 x3)

Check out how the pros reacted to Dern vs. Rodriguez below:

Post-fight reactions to Marina Rodriguez defeating Mackenzie Dern:

Who would you like to see Marina Rodriguez fight next following her decision victory over Mackenzie Dern at tonight’s UFC Vegas 39 event? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

