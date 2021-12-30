Ring Magazine 2021 Awards Results: Canelo Alvarez wins Fighter of the Year

Boxing sensation Canelo Alvarez captured the Fighter of the Year award as part of the Ring Magazine Awards for 2021.

The Ring Magazine Awards offer up an interesting insight into how the sport has evolved across the last twelve months. There are plenty of categories for fighters to contend over and while some like to suggest boxing isn’t what it once was, 2021 has arguably been one of its best years in a long time.

Canelo Alvarez is one shining example of what boxing can produce with his wins over Avni Yıldırım, Billy Joe Saunders and Caleb Plant helping him to continue his meteoric rise to superstardom.

Now, he’s got another accolade to add to his collection after being named Ring’s Fighter of the Year.

🏆 Ring Magazine 2021 Awards: 🥊 Fighter – Canelo

🤼 Fight – Fury KO11 Wilder

💥 Knockout – Rosado KO3 Melikuziev

👨‍🏫 Trainer – Eddy Reynoso

🤯 Upset – Kambosos SD12 Teofimo

⭕️ Round – Fury vs Wilder (R4)

🏟️ Event – AJ vs Usyk

🌱 Prospect – Brandun Lee

🔙 Comeback – Kiko Martinez

A whole host of other notable contests have made the list including George Kambosos Jr.’s phenomenal upset over Teofimo Lopez, Anthony Joshua vs Oleksandr Usyk at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, Tyson Fury’s triumph over Deontay Wilder and more.

Canelo Alvarez certainly still stands tall above the rest as boxing’s number one attraction right now and with his impending move up to cruiserweight being right around the corner, we’re fascinated to see how that progresses. He’s already taken down everyone he’s ever fought, aside from Floyd Mayweather and (depending on your perspective) Gennady Golovkin.

There’s not exactly going to be a shortage of challengers coming his way in the next few months, making 2022 one of the most intriguing years yet for the Mexican star.

