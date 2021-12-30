John McCarthy critical of Eagle FC booking a fight between Diego Sanchez and Kevin Lee: “I just don’t think the matchup at this point in their careers is a fair matchup”

Former UFC referee John McCarthy has criticized Eagle FC for booking a fight between Diego Sanchez and Kevin Lee.

It was announced recently that former UFC fighters Diego Sanchez and Kevin Lee will, in fact, meet in a 165-pound clash as part of Eagle Fighting Championship’s expansion into the United States. The collision is set to take place in March down in Miami, Florida which will be the host city for the majority of EFC’s events in America.

Plenty of people have commented on the booking with John McCarthy being one of the most vocal.

“You know, Diego’s [Sanchez] done a ton in the sport of MMA. And he’s had some great times, he’s had some hard times. I just don’t wanna see him going out with him being the guy…it was kind of that way with his last fights in the UFC. They were trying to use his name to get other guys over. You know, get that victory against the guy who is the legend of the sport, the guy that’s been there forever, the guy that won The Ultimate Fighter 1. And I don’t know, I don’t think it’s a good fight. I’ll watch it, I’m not saying I won’t. I just don’t think the matchup at this point in their careers is a fair matchup. I think Diego’s gotta get the fight down. If he gets the fight down he can definitely win the fight. Other than that he’s gonna have a hard time.”

Ironically enough Lee has gone 1-4 in his last five fights, whereas Sanchez is 3-2.

