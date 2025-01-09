Mackenzie Dern wishes she never took Amanda Ribas fight back in 2019, vows to get different result at UFC Vegas 101
Mackenzie Dern is looking to avenge her 2019 loss to Amanda Ribas on Saturday.
Dern is set to return to the Octagon in the main event of UFC Vegas 101 in a rematch against Ribas. It’s an intriguing matchup and serves as a rematch of their 2019 fight which Ribas won by decision.
However, that was Dern’s first fight since giving birth and she admits she likely came back too soon.
“A little bit, yeah,” Dern said at UFC Vegas 101 media day when asked if she regretted taking the first fight with Ribas, via MMAJunkie. “I still think I would have losses in my career, and I’m still happy with where I am today. It’s made me who I am today, so I can’t totally regret, but I think if I could go back, I’d wait a little bit longer.”
The fight was Dern’s first in 16 months and it was her first career loss. After the defeat, Dern ended up going on a four-fight winning streak.
Mackenzie Dern believes she’s a much different fighter
Although Mackenzie Dern lost to Amanda Ribas, she believes this fight is completely different.
Dern thinks she’s a much different and improved fighter this time around. With that, she has confidence she will be able to right the wrong and get a win over Ribas.
“I feel like I was such a different person back then, I didn’t even feel like it was me,” Dern said. “My overhand rights that I kind of threw out there I still have, the heart still there, but I feel like I’m a totally different person, and it was three rounds. I feel like we’re at totally different phases of our careers. I’ve evolved in striking, in wrestling, in takedowns, and just so much experience.
“Going back, I fought like Jessica (Andrade), Amanda Lemos, and all these girls that punch harder than Amanda (Ribas). Obviously, if any punch lands on the right spot, you can still knockout, but it’s a different type of confidence to me going into this fight now five years later than four months after my daughter was born and taking a little while off,” Dern added.
Mackenzie Dern is 14-5 as a pro and coming off a win over Loopy Godinez.
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
