Mackenzie Dern wishes she never took Amanda Ribas fight back in 2019, vows to get different result at UFC Vegas 101

By Cole Shelton - January 8, 2025

Mackenzie Dern is looking to avenge her 2019 loss to Amanda Ribas on Saturday.

Mackenzie Dern, Amanda Ribas

Dern is set to return to the Octagon in the main event of UFC Vegas 101 in a rematch against Ribas. It’s an intriguing matchup and serves as a rematch of their 2019 fight which Ribas won by decision.

However, that was Dern’s first fight since giving birth and she admits she likely came back too soon.

“A little bit, yeah,” Dern said at UFC Vegas 101 media day when asked if she regretted taking the first fight with Ribas, via MMAJunkie. “I still think I would have losses in my career, and I’m still happy with where I am today. It’s made me who I am today, so I can’t totally regret, but I think if I could go back, I’d wait a little bit longer.”

The fight was Dern’s first in 16 months and it was her first career loss. After the defeat, Dern ended up going on a four-fight winning streak.

Mackenzie Dern believes she’s a much different fighter

Although Mackenzie Dern lost to Amanda Ribas, she believes this fight is completely different.

Dern thinks she’s a much different and improved fighter this time around. With that, she has confidence she will be able to right the wrong and get a win over Ribas.

“I feel like I was such a different person back then, I didn’t even feel like it was me,” Dern said. “My overhand rights that I kind of threw out there I still have, the heart still there, but I feel like I’m a totally different person, and it was three rounds. I feel like we’re at totally different phases of our careers. I’ve evolved in striking, in wrestling, in takedowns, and just so much experience.

“Going back, I fought like Jessica (Andrade), Amanda Lemos, and all these girls that punch harder than Amanda (Ribas). Obviously, if any punch lands on the right spot, you can still knockout, but it’s a different type of confidence to me going into this fight now five years later than four months after my daughter was born and taking a little while off,” Dern added.

Mackenzie Dern is 14-5 as a pro and coming off a win over Loopy Godinez.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Amanda Ribas Mackenzie Dern UFC

Related

Dana White, Turki Alalshikh

REPORT | Saudi Arabia, UFC and TKO Group set to create new professional boxing league

Josh Evanoff - January 8, 2025
Payton Talbott, Andrew Tate
UFC

Payton Talbott hopes to fight 'poison' Andrew Tate after UFC 311 return: "He has this vendetta against women"

Josh Evanoff - January 8, 2025

UFC bantamweight contender Payton Talbott wants a fight with Andrew Tate.

Amanda Ribas
Mackenzie Dern

Amanda Ribas calls for a title shot with win over Mackenzie Dern at UFC Vegas 101

Cole Shelton - January 8, 2025

Amanda Ribas believes she will earn a strawweight title shot with a win over Mackenzie Dern at UFC Vegas 101.

Sean O’Malley
UFC

Tim Welch explains why Sean O’Malley ditched social media following UFC title loss to Merab Dvalishvili

Fernando Quiles - January 8, 2025

Sean O’Malley has taken a break from social media, and his head coach has explained why.

Colby Covington
Michael Bisping

Michael Bisping thinks Colby Covington would be at 'massive disadvantage' if he moves up to middleweight

Fernando Quiles - January 8, 2025

Michael Bisping feels a move up to the middleweight division would be a tough challenge for Colby Covington.

Sean Strickland, Chris Curtis

Chris Curtis reveals repairs in friendship with Sean Strickland

Harry Kettle - January 8, 2025
Henry Cejudo
Song Yadong

Henry Cejudo rips Song Yadong following UFC Seattle main event announcement

Harry Kettle - January 8, 2025

UFC legend Henry Cejudo has ripped into Song Yadong following the announcement of their UFC Seattle main event.

Alex Pereira
Chris Curtis

UFC fighter reveals cashing in 'good will' to turn down Alex Pereira

Harry Kettle - January 7, 2025

A UFC fighter has revealed cashing in his good will to turn down a possible bout with two-weight champion Alex Pereira.

UFC stars Alex Pereira and Caio Borralho sparring
Caio Borralho

WATCH | UFC champ Alex Pereira and middleweight contender Caio Borralho trade shots in sparring

BJ Penn Staff - January 7, 2025

UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira is staying sharp between fights by sparring with one of the best middleweights in MMA at the moment: his fellow Brazilian, Caio Borralho.

Henry Cejudo
Henry Cejudo

Dana White reveals stacked UFC Seattle card featuring Yadong-Cejudo main event

Cole Shelton - January 7, 2025

UFC CEO Dana White has revealed the full UFC Seattle card which features a key bantamweight bout.