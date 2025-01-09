Mackenzie Dern wishes she never took Amanda Ribas fight back in 2019, vows to get different result at UFC Vegas 101

Mackenzie Dern is looking to avenge her 2019 loss to Amanda Ribas on Saturday.

Dern is set to return to the Octagon in the main event of UFC Vegas 101 in a rematch against Ribas. It’s an intriguing matchup and serves as a rematch of their 2019 fight which Ribas won by decision.

However, that was Dern’s first fight since giving birth and she admits she likely came back too soon.

“A little bit, yeah,” Dern said at UFC Vegas 101 media day when asked if she regretted taking the first fight with Ribas, via MMAJunkie. “I still think I would have losses in my career, and I’m still happy with where I am today. It’s made me who I am today, so I can’t totally regret, but I think if I could go back, I’d wait a little bit longer.”

The fight was Dern’s first in 16 months and it was her first career loss. After the defeat, Dern ended up going on a four-fight winning streak.