Randy Couture gives health update after heart attack scare

A month after suffering a heart attack, UFC legend Randy Couture has provided a positive update about his current condition.

The MMA world was left in shock almost exactly one month ago when TMZ reported that Couture had suffered a heart attack while working out in his native Los Angeles. After going home and continuing to feel chest pain, the UFC legend proceeded to walk himself to the hospital where he was diagnosed with a heart attack and treated. He later attributed the heart attack to having thicker blood than the average human being.

TMZ Sports caught up with Couture and his partner in L.A. and asked him how he’s feeling a month after the heart attack scare. Here’s what “The Natural” Said.

“Everything’s great, man. I feel amazing. I should have thinned this blood out a long time ago, I guess,” Couture said.

“Second follow-up on Friday. Everything’s normal, back to normal. So I gotta stay on top of the thick blood. Gotta give blood on a regular basis. Unfortunately, they have to throw my blood away because I was stationed in Germany in the 80s. That’s just the way it is.”

It’s great to hear that Couture, one of the sport’s all-time greatest fighters and a true ambassador for mixed martial arts, is feeling better. At the time of the heart attack, tributes poured in from all over the MMA community as his fellow fighters and others involved in the sport sent their best wishes to the former UFC champion.

Couture is currently involved in the entertainment industry in Hollywood and will continue to film new movies now that he’s feeling better. He is also expected to return to his post as PFL’s color commentator when the promotion has its finale on New Year’s Eve in Las Vegas.

Where do you rank Randy Couture amongst the sport’s all-time greatest fighters?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 11/20/2019.