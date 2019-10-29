Randy Couture calls support from MMA community “amazing” following heart attack scare

UFC legend Randy Couture has been released from hospital following the heart attack scare he suffered last week in Los Angeles. In an interview after leaving the hospital, “The Natural” says he is thankful for all the support he received from the MMA community this past week.

A UFC Hall of Famer and one of the greatest fighters in mixed martial arts history, Randy Couture suffered a heart attack last week at age 56. Couture felt something was off during a workout and managed to walk to a nearby hospital, where he was admitted for a heart attack. Thankfully, doctors were able to quickly treat him and Couture is expected to make a full recovery.

Speaking to TMZ after leaving the L.A. hospital where he was treated, Randy Couture expressed gratitude to everyone who reached out to him during a difficult time.

“It was amazing. It was overwhelming. My phone has just been blowing up since it hit (last Thursday). Everybody. The folks at Bellator, all the folks at PFL reached out to me. I spoke to Chuck (Liddell), I heard from Tito (Ortiz). All the guys at the gym at Xtreme Couture. Obviously (Jay) Glazer was here the day everything went down. He’s been calling me because he’s in Connecticut for Bellator. Everyone. All my friends, my family, my mom, my sisters, and everybody. It was pretty incredible,” Randy Couture said.

Randy Couture says he is feeling much better now and says he plans to start working out again immediately. Doctors want him to take it easy, but “The Natural” says he wants to get back in the gym and get back to work. He also says he will soon get back to filming an upcoming movie.

It’s also worth noting that after walking to the hospital after suffering the heart attack, Couture walked back home afterward. The UFC BMF title may be up for grabs this weekend at UFC 244 between Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal, but Couture just might be the real BMF in MMA.