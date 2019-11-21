Khabib Nurmagomedov rejects Conor McGregor’s rematch request: ‘We don’t pay attention to idiots’

Ever since Conor McGregor lost to Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229 he has been clamoring for a rematch. Yet, if it is up to the Dagestani champion, the Irishman won’t be getting one, ever.

Nurmagomedov has come out and said McGregor needs 10 wins before he gets a rematch. But, when asked about a fight in Moscow, the champion shut it down and believes the Irishman doesn’t even want the fight.

“Honestly I don’t think he wants that fight. How is that so? I beat him up for four rounds. I beat him and choked him and he tapped,” Nurmagomedov said in a fan Q&A (via RT Sport) It was a sign he didn’t want to be there, ‘let me go please’ and all that. And now he wants the rematch.

“First of all he has to earn it. We’re in the fourth year since his last victory. It’s been three years and now we’re in the fourth. In order to fight for the title I had to win 10 fights in a row in the UFC,” he continued. “That’s not counting the 16 victories I had outside the UFC. In every fight I earned it not with my mouth but with my actions. That’s where we’re different, he talks about it, I just do it.

“It’s nice for me, because even when I keep quiet and even when I don’t say anything people can weigh it up for themselves. ‘Hang on, this guy talks and this guy just acts’. Just talking is one thing, but when it comes to doing it, he’s completely different. So for me there are no kind of announcements or insults. He’s an idiot. We don’t pay attention to idiots,” Khabib Nurmagomedov concluded.

Conor McGregor has come out and said he will return to the Octagon on Jan. 18 where it is expected it will be against Donald Cerrone. As for Khabib Nurmagomedov, he says he will return around March and take on Tony Ferguson.

