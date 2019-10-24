BREAKING | Randy Couture suffers heart attack

UFC Hall of Famer Randy Couture suffered a heart attack Wednesday and is currently in an intensive care unit at a Los Angeles Hospital.

TMZ first reported the story that Couture suffered a heart attack.

According to the report, Randy Couture was feeling ill following a workout on Wednesday. He walked himself into a local LA hospital and was admitted and treated immediately. According to the report, doctors believe Couture will make a full recovery.

The 56-year-old Couture is one of the greatest fighters in mixed martial arts history. He is a former heavyweight and light heavyweight champion in the UFC, and holds notable wins over the likes of Chuck Liddell, Tito Ortiz, Vitor Belfort, Mark Coleman, and the late Kevin Randelman.

Randy Couture last competed in MMA in 2011 at UFC 129 when he suffered a vicious knockout loss to Lyoto Machida that knocked one of his teeth out. Couture decided to retire after that fight and has not stepped back into the Octagon since. Unlike many other fighters who have retired only to come back a short time later, such as his long-time rivals Liddell and Ortiz, Couture’s retirement stuck.

Since retiring, Randy Couture has made the transition into Hollywood, where he starred in The Expendables movies, among others. He is currently a commentator for the PFL and was most recently on their playoff broadcast a few weeks ago.

The good news for Randy Couture is that he was able to spot the heart attack quickly and get himself to a hospital immediately, and he is expected to make a full recovery. He is one of the greatest ambassadors in mixed martial arts, and the whole MMA community is hoping that Couture makes a speedy and healthy recovery after this incident.

We at BJPenn.com wish Randy Couture the best as he recovers from his heart attack.