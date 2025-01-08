Amanda Ribas calls for a title shot with win over Mackenzie Dern at UFC Vegas 101

Amanda Ribas believes she will earn a strawweight title shot with a win over Mackenzie Dern at UFC Vegas 101.

Ribas is set to headline the first card of 2025 in a rematch against Dern. It’s a pivotal fight for the strawweight division as the winner will be closing in on a title shot. But, given the fact Ribas has never faced champion Weili Zhang, she thinks she could get a title shot with a win.

“I know this fight is really important because we both won against Virna and she’s No. 3 (in the UFC rankings),” Ribas said at media day. “So we know how huge and important this fight is because I think if I win, if God blesses me with the win, I can go to the top. I believe on that because I’m coming from two wins in the strawweight division. And, we both fight against Virna and she is No. 3. Maybe if I win, with a good win, I can go to be (the backup fighter) for the belt, or maybe fight against Virna again.”

Weili Zhang is set to defend her strawweight title against Tatiana Suarez at UFC 312 in Australia in February. However, regardless of what happens there, Ribas believes she should get the title shot with a win over Mackenzie Dern.