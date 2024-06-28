Henry Cejudo heaps praise on Payton Talbott ahead of UFC 303: “A threat for any of use in the top 10”

Henry Cejudo is heaping praise on Payton Talbott ahead of UFC 303.

UFC 303 takes place tomorrow, Saturday, June 29th at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

On the preliminary card is a bantamweight bout between the undefeated Payton Talbott (8-0 MMA) and Yanis Ghemmouri (12-2 MMA).

Talbott is hot off a TKO victory over Cameron Saaiman (9-2 MMA) this past March.

Ghemmouri is looking to get back in the win column after being defeated by William Gomis (13-2 MMA) by TKO last September.

The former dual champion, Henry Cejudo, is making it known that of all the fighters in the prelims he’s most excited to see Payton Talbott.

Cejudo, speaking on his ‘Pound 4 Pound’ podcast with Kamaru Usman shared his thoughts on the 25-year-old Talbott:

“I’m gonna have to go with Payton Talbott, man. He’s 5-foot-10, he’s undefeated, he’s a wreck, man. He’s mentally a strong kid, he’s been finishing people in the UFC. He’s come out to (Arizona), worked with me for a few days. The dude’s got crazy talent. He’s a prospect.”

Continuing Henry Cejudo said:

“He’s definitely like a high-profile prospect that’s kind of going under the radar, man. Really good striking, has takedowns, has submissions. We’re talking about a guy who’s well rounded, yet he is still growing, and I think there’s a reason why the UFC is putting him on this card.”

Concluding, Cejudo had more high praise for Talbott saying (h/t MMAJunkie):

“That being said, this guy is a threat for any of us in the top 10. I mean, that dude going to come up, and the dude’s going to make a statement.”

Have you been watching the up-and-coming Payton Talbott? Do you agree with Cejudo that Talbott has ‘crazy talent’ in the cage?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!