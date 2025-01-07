Islam Makhachev addresses near-brawl with Nate Diaz at UFC 311 press conference: “What changed now?”

By Josh Evanoff - January 7, 2025

UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev has opened up on his near-brawl with Nate Diaz.

Nate Diaz, Islam Makhachev

The two stars were in Las Vegas for last month’s UFC 311 presser. In the pay-per-view headliner next month in Los Angeles, Islam Makhachev will meet rising contender Arman Tsarukyan. The Russian famously handed the young lightweight a unanimous decision loss in Saint Petersburg back in 2019. However, tensions weren’t high between Makhachev and his next title challenger at the press conference.

Instead, the lightweight champion nearly got into a brawl with Nate Diaz’s team. The Stockton native was in town to corner Kron Gracie at UFC 310 that weekend, who faced Bryce Mitchell. Backstage at the UFC 311 presser, Diaz threw a water bottle at Islam Makhachev, prompting the champion’s team to throw objects back.

Luckily, nothing too bad broke out between the two teams. However, it was just one of a long series of incidents between Nate Diaz, and Islam Makhachev’s team. In 2015, the longtime UFC fan favorite got into a fight with Khabib Nurmagomedov at a World Series of Fighting event. Almost a decade later, Diaz nearly brawled with ‘The Eagle’s longtime friend and training partner.

RELATED: TONY FERGUSON SLAMS ‘FATHEAD’ KHABIB NURMAGOMEDOV OVER IRISH MMA COMMENTS: “YOU’RE STILL MY B*TCH”

Islam Makhachev reflects on water bottle incident with Nate Diaz at UFC 311 presser

Speaking in a recent interview with Demetrious Johnson, Islam Makhachev opened up about the incident. There, the UFC lightweight champion admitted that he thought things were totally fine between himself and Nate Diaz. However,  Makhachev believes the near-brawl could’ve been set off by the star’s belief that Khabib Nurmagomedov could be with him.

“Next day, they put me inside, close to the cage and to sit with Dana.” Islam Makhachev stated, reflecting on the water bottle incident with Nate Diaz at UFC 310. “Dana said, ‘You are troublemaker’. I said, ‘Dana, it’s not my fault’. We’re sitting before the fight day, I have press conference and fighters have the official weigh-in. We sit and Diaz start to show them [the middle finger].  Maybe, for some people it’s good, but it’s not our style [to let that go].”

He continued, “One of the guys, he wear a mask, maybe he sick and he wear the mask. Maybe Diaz thinking it’s Khabib, and wanted to show him. But that day, Khabib wasn’t in Vegas, he was in our country. Who knows [why Diaz doesn’t like Khabib]. Five or six months ago, I met Diaz in the elevator in the hotel, and he go across to me and said ‘Respect’. What changed now?”

What do you make of these comments from the UFC lightweight champion? How do you think a fight between Islam Makhachev and Nate Diaz would go?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Next Post

Topics:

Islam Makhachev Nate Diaz UFC

Related

UFC stars Alex Pereira and Caio Borralho sparring

WATCH | UFC champ Alex Pereira and middleweight contender Caio Borralho trade shots in sparring

BJ Penn Staff - January 7, 2025
Henry Cejudo
Henry Cejudo

Dana White reveals stacked UFC Seattle card featuring Yadong-Cejudo main event

Cole Shelton - January 7, 2025

UFC CEO Dana White has revealed the full UFC Seattle card which features a key bantamweight bout.

Colby Covington, Michael Chandler
Michael Chandler

Colby Covington loves the idea of facing 'weight bully' Michael Chandler next: "I just see him quitting"

Josh Evanoff - January 7, 2025

UFC welterweight contender Colby Covington loves the idea of a fight against Michael Chandler.

Kevin Lee
UFC

Kevin Lee reveals UFC shot down offer to compete on Dana White's Contender Series: "He wasn't really interested"

Josh Evanoff - January 7, 2025

Former UFC lightweight title challenger Kevin Lee has opened up on his MMA comeback.

Cain Velasquez and Jon Jones
Jon Jones

Former UFC champ Cain Velasquez shares prediction for potential Jon Jones vs Tom Aspinall title fight

Cole Shelton - January 7, 2025

Former UFC heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez has shared his prediction for a heavyweight title fight between Jon Jones and Tom Aspinall.

Movsar Evloev

Movsar Evloev makes it clear he will chase Ilia Topuria fight

Harry Kettle - January 7, 2025
Merab Dvalishvili
UFC

Merab Dvalishvili tipped to become bantamweight GOAT by coach

Harry Kettle - January 7, 2025

UFC champion Merab Dvalishvili has been tipped to become the greatest bantamweight all of time sooner rather than later.

Michael Chandler
Michael Chandler

Michael Chandler's spot in UFC rankings questioned by fellow lightweight

Harry Kettle - January 7, 2025

UFC star Michael Chandler’s spot in the UFC lightweight rankings has been questioned by Grant Dawson.

Bo Nickal Khamzat Chimaev
Khamzat Chimaev

Chael Sonnen wants to see Bo Nickal vs Khamzat Chimaev in the future

Harry Kettle - January 7, 2025

UFC analyst Chael Sonnen has made it known that he believes Bo Nickal vs Khamzat Chimaev should happen in the future.

Bo Nickal Khamzat Chimaev
Khamzat Chimaev

Bo Nickal reveals key factor in potential future UFC fight with Khamzat Chimaev: 'The longer the fight goes, the worse it's going to get'

Fernando Quiles - January 7, 2025

Bo Nickal believes that his wrestling is a cut above Khamzat Chimaev’s.