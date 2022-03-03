New video appears to show Cain Velasquez chasing down accused child molester in SUV

A newly released video shows Cain Velasquez in an SUV chase. He was headed after a man accused of molesting one of his relatives.

Earlier this week, the former UFC heavyweight champion was arrested for attempted murder. The news caught fans off-guard, mainly due to Velasquez’s normally calm demeanor outside of the cage.

However, more details have emerged in the case. The man who Velasquez reportedly attempted to shoot in a high-speed chase was previously arrested. He was charged following accusations he touched one of the former champion’s relatives.

In recent court documents, we’ve learned that the abuse may have happened upwards of 100 times. The man is currently facing a felony count of a lewd and lascivious act with a child under the age of 14.

Following the man being let out on supervised release, Cain Velasquez reportedly tried to shoot the man. Details are murky as to how the chase went, but the former champion attempted to shoot the man in traffic and also rammed his vehicle. While he didn’t actually hit the man, he hit his stepfather, who was in the car as well.

Now, a video has been released showing some of the chase. The NBC Bay Area station got ahold of a video showing the former champion chasing after the man in his SUV. The truck that Velasquez is chasing after already has bullet holes in it at the time of the recording.

In the days since Cain Velasquez’s arrest, there’s been an overwhelming amount of support from the MMA community. Names such as Israel Adesanya, Cain Velasquez, Dana White, and more have shown love toward the former UFC heavyweight champion.

As for the charges against the legend, Velasquez faces a minimum of 20 years if convicted of attempted murder. He faces additional time if found guilty of other charges that came during the event.